Wigan Warriors & Warrington Wolves men join Championship club

Championship outfit Swinton Lions have announced the additions of Mike Porter and Tom Marshall from Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, respectively.

Front-rower Porter spent the second half of the 2026 season on loan with Swinton, making his professional debut in their colours as they beat Midlands Hurricanes back in June.

Full-back Marshall meanwhile is yet to make his senior debut in the game having progressed through Wire’s youth ranks to star up to reserves level.

The two Super League youngsters have now sealed moves to Heywood Road for 2027, as announced by Swinton via social media.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves youngsters join Championship club Swinton Lions

Porter – who played 11 games for Swinton in 2026 – was born and bred in Wigan, featuring at junior level for both Wigan St Cuthbert’s and Orrell St James prior to joining the Warriors as a scholar back in 2021.

Also crowned a British Wrestling champion in his youth, Porter scored his sole professional try to date for the Lions against Halifax Panthers back in July.

As his 2027 move was announced, the young forward said: “I really enjoyed my first season on loan at Swinton and I’m glad to have signed for another year.

“This season, I intend to build on last year, keep improving all aspects of my game and push myself to become a better player.

“I want to bring more consistency, work hard for the team, improve my performances week in, week out and help Swinton achieve its goals.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and ripping it up alongside my team-mates.”

Taking his first steps into the world of professional rugby league, Marshall is a Crosfields junior.

He said: “I’m excited to be at Swinton for the upcoming season, getting going with the lads through pre-season and hopefully having a successful year.”

Swinton finished 17th on the Championship ladder in 2026, earning 13 competition points having seen Anthony Murray step up from his role as assistant to take charge early on in the season following predecessor Paul Wood’s departure.

Next year will bring his first full season at the helm of the Lions, who have already been incredibly active in both recruitment and retention this off-season.

Alongside the arrivals of Porter and Marshall, the Championship club have recently announced a contract extension for Jamie Reddecliff.