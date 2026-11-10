Making sense of St Helens’ surprise Tom Forber transfer

It’s hard to apply much logic on Tom Forber’s move to St Helens.

The hooker has made a surprise switch from Wigan to their fierce rivals in a deal that, on the face of it, doesn’t make much sense for club or player.

St Helens have three specialist hookers, two of them are top-level players in Daryl Clark and Tom Starling. Few would suggest they need a fourth given Jake Burns is also contracted.

For the player, leaving Wigan certainly made sense. With Brad O’Neill playing huge minutes and Taylor Kerr nailing down a bench role, his prospect of minutes were limited and his pathway blocked. But joining a club where he becomes third choice hooker again doesn’t feel like the move that makes sense for a 23-year-old with only 24 Super League games to his name.

The only party for whom the deal seems to make sense is the Warriors. Given his age, Forber is now on cap and with him struggling for minutes and only capable of playing one position, it does seem like that cap space may be better utilised elsewhere for Matt Peet’s squad.

But is it a deal that joins up if you delve deeper?

Saints’ perspective

It would perhaps be wise to wait and judge Saints’ recruitment come the start of the season. It is very clear that big changes are being worked on and deals that don’t make sense now might do in a few months time.

If, say, Burns was to depart, that would add some logic to Forber’s arrival, a player who is younger than their current players. There’s no suggestion he is on the outer, mind.

The less likely scenario is a positional change for either Starling or Clark. To have both in the same squad is quite the duo, and whether both will be satisfied with sharing the minutes remains to be seen. It must be said though, both have played almost exclusively at nine, with Clark playing a grand total of four games at loose forward in his career.

It might simply be a wait and see job.

Forber’s perspective

Saints might not be able to promise game time regularly this season. But Clark is off contract at the end of 2027. He turns 34 next year and it’s unclear what his plans are beyond 12 months time.

That may well open the door for a more secure first-team spot moving forward. Of course, he is also joining a top club as well, that always helps.