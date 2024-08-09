Hull KR have moved joint-second in the Super League ‘home table’ after Friday night’s 36-6 win against Castleford Tigers, while Huddersfield Giants remain second bottom of that table having been beaten 23-22 by Catalans Dragons.

Willie Peters’ Robins have now won nine of their 11 home matches in Super League this season – beaten only by Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons.

Remarkably, that loss against Warrington back in February came by a two-point margin, and their most recent home defeat came to Catalans in Golden Point last month when Theo Fages’ drop goal won it for the Dragons.

Accordingly, KR have come just three points away from maintaining a perfect home record at this stage in the season, which shows just how much of a fortress Craven Park is.

Peta Hiku, Joe Burgess (2), Mikey Lewis, Ryan Hall, Niall Evalds and Tyrone May were their try-scorers in that big win on home soil against Cas on Friday evening, with Lewis going four from eight with the boot.

Huddersfield meanwhile have still won just two league games at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2024 having been pipped to the post by Catalans, who won a tightly-fought contest with Arthur Mourgue’s drop goal four minutes from the final hooter.

With Jake Bibby, Kevin Naiqama, Sam Hewitt and Tui Lolohea all on the scoresheet, the Giants had battled from 14-0 and 22-10 down to get themselves back level, on Friday night. Jake Connor also kicked three conversions.

They though ended up 23-22 losers, an all too familiar feeling for those attending games in HD11 this season.

Bottom club London are the only other side in Super League with just two home wins to their name this year, and Huddersfield’s fans had to wait until May 31 to see the first of their two, when they beat Hull FC.

Ranked: Every Super League team’s home record in 2024 after Hull KR win and Huddersfield Giants defeat

Below, we rank all 12 Super League clubs’ home records based upon points percentage at home in 2024: (‘Points picked up in home games’ / ‘Points available in home games played so far’) X 100.

To clarify, two competition points are on offer in each game so if a side’s record was ‘8/20’ for example, they’ve picked up eight points at home from 20 available in 10 home games to date in 2024.

We’ve had to do it this way as not all clubs have played the same number of home games, with Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards and London Broncos all still to play at home in Round 21, for example.

Without further ado…

12. London Broncos – 4/20 (20%)

11. Huddersfield Giants – 4/18 (22.2%)

10. Hull FC – 6/20 (30%)

9. Castleford Tigers – 8/22 (36.3%)

8. Leeds Rhinos – 12/20 (60%)

7. Leigh Leopards – 11/18 (61.1%)

6. Warrington Wolves – 14/22 (63.6%)

5. St Helens – 16/22 (72.7%)

4. Catalans Dragons – 18/22 (81.8%)

= Hull KR – 18/22 (81.8%)

= Salford Red Devils – 18/22 (81.8%)

1. Wigan Warriors – 16/18 (88.8%)

