Every drop goal scored in Super League in 2024 including Wigan Warriors & St Helens winners

A one-pointer flying over is one of the greatest sights in our game. Below is a complete record of every drop goal scored (so far) in the 2024 Super League season.

This will be updated as and when someone slots a single over the sticks throughout the campaign…

1. Marc Sneyd (SALFORD RED DEVILS 17-10 Hull KR – March 2)

Marc Sneyd kicks a drop goal for Salford Red Devils against Hull KR in Round 3 of the 2024 Super League season

Sneyd – responsible for nine of Salford’s 17 points in their Round 3 victory against KR – kicked the first drop goal of the Super League season.

Having seen a 16-0 lead cut to 16-10, the half-back stifled any hopes of a Robins comeback with his one-pointer as the clock ticked past the 70-minute mark.

2. Jonny Lomax (ST HELENS 13-12 Huddersfield Giants – April 25)

In Round 9, Saints had come from 12-0 down on home soil to level things up at 12-12 against Huddersfield, with the Giants having raced into a two-score advantage by the 12-minute mark.

Captain Lomax stepped up from circa 35 metres out, and slotted over a drop goal with less than 30 seconds left on the clock to avoid the drama of Golden Point extra time.

3. Marc Sneyd (SALFORD RED DEVILS 17-12 Warrington Wolves – April 27)

39′ | SNEYDDDDDD!! Our number seven slots over a one-pointer with 60 seconds on the first-half clock. 🤝 @mgacranehire 👹 11-10 🐺 pic.twitter.com/ADPMLcYMON — Salford Red Devils 👹 (@SalfordDevils) April 27, 2024

Sneyd’s second drop goal of the campaign also came in Round 9, just two days later, at home against Warrington. With a minute-and-a-half left on the clock in the first half – and the scores level at 10-10 – he sent the Red Devils in at the break with a narrow lead having sent a one-pointer over the sticks from around 29 metres out.

The 33-year-old also kicked two conversions in that game as Paul Rowley’s side ended up 17-12 winners.

4. Harry Smith (Warrington Wolves 18-19 WIGAN WARRIORS – June 1)

Warrington hosted Wigan in Round 13, exactly a week before the pair met in the Challenge Cup final. In a tighter contest than most expected with heavy rotation from the Wolves, Smith’s drop goal in the dying embers of the first half gave the visitors a 19-12 lead at the break.

The Warriors didn’t score another point in the second half, and had to hang on to a 19-18 scoreline in the closing stages, with Smith’s one-pointer ultimately proving the difference between the pair at The Halliwell Jones Stadium.

5. Marc Sneyd (Warrington Wolves 14-25 SALFORD RED DEVILS – June 14)

Marc Sneyd slotted his 50th @SuperLeague drop-goal in yesterday’s contest! 👌 pic.twitter.com/ud17pXMExh — Salford Red Devils 👹 (@SalfordDevils) June 15, 2024

Sneyd’s third drop goal of the season came in Round 14 and brought his second of the campaign against Warrington. This one was at the HJ Stadium, and was also the 50th he’d kicked in Super League in his career.

Salford were already 18-0 up when the playmaker kicked a one-pointer from 20 metres out with less than 10 seconds on the clock until the break, making it 19-0. The game was won by then, but after three second half tries from the hosts, and one from Red Devils winger Deon Cross, 25-14 was the final score.

6. Jez Litten (Castleford Tigers 12-13 HULL KR – June 20)

Making it three drop goals scored in Super League in June, and six in the season overall, Litten earned KR’s victory at Castleford with his one-pointer five-and-a-half minutes from the end of the Round 15 clash.

The hooker had never kicked a drop goal in his senior career before, but stepped up when it mattered to send the Robins’ supporters into the international break on the back of a win.