Salford Red Devils have been one of the quieter clubs in Super League where recruitment for 2025 is concerned, confirming just three new arrivals ahead of next season so far.

Those arrivals are versatile back Esan Marsters and veteran prop Chris Hill from fellow Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants in addition to hooker Sam Davis from London Broncos.

And while a confirmed signing tally of three is pretty low, when you throw the players they’re believed to be adding to their ranks for 2025, the Red Devils‘ squad could be jam-packed with talent.

Accordingly, we’ve put together this potential Salford line-up for 2025 as things stand…

1. Ryan Brierley

Ryan Brierley in action for Salford Red Devils in 2024

Boyhood Salford fan Brierley, 32, has become an integral part of Paul Rowley’s squad and side since joining the club in 2022, scoring 32 tries in 77 appearances.

Under contract until the end of 2026, there’s no doubt the nine-time Scotland international will remain the Red Devils’ first-choice full-back next year.

2. Nene Macdonald

The first of a few positional re-jigs, as we’ll detail. Macdonald is Salford’s star man, and having shone so brightly at centre in 2024, the expectation will be for him to stay there. We’ve seen him tear it up out on the wing for Leigh though, and we wouldn’t be surprised if boss Rowley uses that ability to perform out on the flank to help fit others into the team.

The Papua New Guinean centre turned 30 in May, and played a huge part in the success that the Red Devils tasted in 2024. He’s tied down until the end of 2027.

3. Esan Marsters

Esan Marsters in action for Huddersfield Giants in 2024

Cook Islands international Marsters, who also has caps for New Zealand on his CV, was one of – if not the – standout stars in Huddersfield’s team this year. The Giants fell off a cliff during the stint he spent out injured, which shows how integral he was to them.

If he can find the form he showed, especially in the early stages of 2024, come next year then Salford will be laughing. They’ve handed the 27-year-old a deal until the end of 2027.

4. Tim Lafai

At one point, it had looked like Lafai might call time on his professional career come the end of the 2024 season, and in turn bring an early end to his Salford stay. The Samoan centre is under contract until the end of next season, and as things now stand, it appears he will go around once more and fulfil that deal.

Now 33, Lafai remains a quality centre – scoring 10 tries in 22 appearances across all competitions for Rowley’s side in 2024 and grabbing six league assists in the process.

5. Deon Cross

Deon Cross applauds the Salford Red Devils supporters following a game in 2024

Cross, in our opinion, is one of Super League’s most underrated wingers. With Salford since 2022, the St Helens native scored 12 tries in 28 appearances across all competitions in the season just gone.

That’s not a poor return by any means, but the one-time England Knights international causes more havoc for opposition defences than those statistics seem to suggest. The Red Devils have Cross, 28, tied down until the end of 2025 with the option of a further year’s extension in the club’s favour.

6. Jayden Nikorima

Salford brought 27-year-old Nikorima – who is contracted until the end of next season – in midway through 2024 following the playmaker’s departure from Catalans Dragons.

It took the Kiwi native a few weeks to settle in, but towards the end of the campaign, it appeared he’d found his feet, beginning to have a real impact on games. He could prove a very astute pick up. Right place, right time.

7. Marc Sneyd

Marc Sneyd in action for Salford Red Devils in 2024

Sneyd is the man who makes everything tick for Rowley’s side. There’s nobody better in Super League than him when he puts boot to ball, be that in-play or from the kicking tee.

The veteran half-back has an insane rugby league IQ, and has scored almost 650 points for the Red Devils since his return to the club in 2022. He’s tied down at the Salford Community Stadium until the end of 2026.

8. Chris Hill

Veteran prop Hill‘s arrival at Salford became official on Thursday night, the 38-time England international joins the Red Devils having cut short his stay at Huddersfield.

Hill will turn 37 in November, but still managed to make 19 appearances for the Giants across all competitions in 2024. You get the feeling Rowley will want him to pass his experience on to those in the club’s youth ranks as well as his team-mates.

9. Joe Mellor

Joe Mellor in action for Salford Red Devils in 2024

Mellor is another veteran, with his 34th birthday coming up in November, but remains absolutely tireless every time he takes to the field. Scoring four tries in his final four appearances in the season just gone, he played a total of 21 games across all competitions.

Salford have him contracted until the end of 2025, so next season could well be his last, at least in Super League. He’ll play more games than he misses, no doubt about it.

10. Jack Ormondroyd

Ormondroyd’s 33rd birthday also comes next month, and having made a return from a rib injury earlier than expected, he’ll be chomping at the bit to get going come 2025.

Joining Salford ahead of the 2022 campaign, the veteran prop’s contract is set to expire at the end of the 2025 campaign. The Birmingham-born forward will hope to play his way into a new deal.

11. Sam Stone

Sam Stone in action for Salford Red Devils in 2024

Back-rower Stone was an instant hit in the British game when he joined Leigh – then Centurions – in 2021, and he’s continued on an upward trajectory since joining Salford in 2023. The two-time Malta international, born in Queensland, has now made 28 appearances for Rowley’s side, including 23 across all competitions in the season just gone.

The Red Devils tied the 27-year-old down with a new two-year deal in June, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2026 season. Whatever recruitment they do from here on in, Stone’s retention will still be one of the best bits of business done by Salford.

12. Kallum Watkins

Salford were quick to quash reports that 33-year-old Watkins could have bene on his way back to Leeds Rhinos when they appeared earlier this year, and it’s no surprise. Appointed the Red Devils captain ahead of 2023, the ex-Gold Coast Titans ace remains one of the best back-rowers in Super League, missing just one game in 2024.

The 30-time England international is contracted at the Salford Community Stadium until the end of next season, and you’d imagine that he’ll tick past the remarkable milestone of 400 career appearances in 2025, needing to play just 13 more games to do so.

13. Joe Shorrocks

Joe Shorrocks in action for Salford Red Devils in 2024

Shorrocks joined Salford from Wigan ahead of 2024, and just as he was for the Warriors, he’s proven somewhat of a utility man for the Red Devils thus far.

For us though, come 2025, he has a real chance to establish himself as THE number 13 for Rowley’s side after long-time pal and team-mate Ollie Partington’s move to Catalans. Shorrocks’ contract at Salford runs until the end of 2026.

Bench

Sam Davis

Newly recruited from London, Davis has been handed a two-year deal by Salford. The Leicestershire-born ace will turn 26 next month, and looks set to take the replacement hooker role on the interchange bench.

Brad Singleton

Brad Singleton pictured following a Salford Red Devils game in 2024

Hill’s impending arrival at the Salford Community Stadium is likely to see Singleton bumped down to the bench more often than not. The veteran will turn 32 before the end of October, and is contracted until the end of 2025.

Justin Sangare

Two rumoured signings end this line-up, and Frenchman Sangare – 26 – is the first of those. Leeds Rhinos have already confirmed his release, with the path now paved for him to be announced as a Red Devils player, as expected. His impact is likely to be better from the bench than as a starter.

Joe Bullock

The same can be said about Bullock, who spent time on loan with Salford in 2024 but now looks set to make the move from Warrington Wolves a permanent one. During his time with the Red Devils in the season just gone, the 31-year-old surpassed the milestone of 250 career appearances. He will turn 32 in November.

