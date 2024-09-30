Power Rankings: Wakefield Trinity top as Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves rise

Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 have all been in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our latest top 10 of the campaign is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across all 27 ‘regular’ rounds, the Challenge Cup and those in the play-offs.

Meanwhile, the Championship season got underway in March, and the ‘regular’ campaign ended over the weekend just gone.

In League 1, the regular season has now concluded, with the play-offs getting underway earlier this month.

Clubs in the bottom two divisions had also already played games in the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup this year prior to their league campaigns beginning.

We should clarify that once your campaign is over, you’re no longer in the running to be involved in our Power Rankings.

So, as an example, League 1 champions Oldham would’ve been in our top 10, but aren’t, as their campaign has finished.

This week, Super League teams who played in the play-offs – or will play in them – have been considered. But from next week, Salford Red Devils – as an example – won’t be in contention for a spot anymore having been knocked out.

Similarly, everyone involved in the League 1 play-offs over the weekend just gone are in contention, but the club knocked out – Rochdale Hornets – won’t be in contention this time next week.

Without further ado, here’s the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (30/09/2024)…

10. Rochdale Hornets (DOWN 1)

Rochdale Hornets celebrate a try in 2024 – Photo Credit: Rochdale Hornets

We mentioned them in the introduction to this week’s rankings, and it’s Rochdale who take 10th spot in what will be their final appearance of the year, for definite. The Hornets were beaten 46-26 on home soil by Hunslet on Sunday afternoon, knocked out of the League 1 play-offs in the process.

9. Hunslet (NEW)

Scoring 22 unanswered points at the second half to ease to victory in the end, that win at Rochdale on Sunday was Hunslet’s second on the spin and fifth in their last seven games longer-term. The Parksiders are now just 160 minutes away from a return to the Championship.

8. Bradford Bulls (-)

Bradford thumped Swinton Lions 50-0 at Odsal on Sunday to round off their ‘regular’ campaign, finishing third and setting up a play-off tie against Featherstone Rovers. The Bulls won six of their last eight matches overall in the ‘regular’ season, though one of the two defeats in that run came at the hands of Fev.

7. York (-)

Tom Lineham in action for York in 2024

York also ended the ‘regular’ Championship season with a win, beating Featherstone 16-6 on home soil to seal 4th spot and a home play-off tie against Widnes Vikings. Mark Applegarth’s side kept Fev scoreless in the second half on Sunday, and have won seven of their last eight games as well as eight of their last 10 longer-term. A remarkable turnaround.

6. Hull KR (DOWN 3)

Courtesy of finishing 2nd in Super League, KR earned a week off and weren’t in action over the weekend just gone. That’s the only reason they drop so substantially, with others winning to move up our ladder. Willie Peters’ Robins, who will host Warrington in the semi-finals, head into the play-offs on a run of 14 wins in 16 games.

5. Wigan Warriors (DOWN 4)

The same goes for Super League Leaders’ Shield winners Wigan, who will welcome neighbours Wigan in the play-off semi-finals, and their drop in our rankings. Matt Peet’s side won eight of their last nine league games, and each of their last six, to seal top spot for a second year running.

4. Toulouse Olympique (UP 2)

Harrison Hansen in action for Toulouse Olympique in 2024

Toulouse thumped Batley Bulldogs 64-16 in France on Saturday evening, making it five wins in a row at the end of the ‘regular’ Championship season. Finishing 2nd, Sylvain Houles’ side will have to wait until the conclusion of next weekend’s ‘eliminator’ ties before they discover who will make the trip across the Channel in the play-off semi-finals.

3. Leigh Leopards (UP 2)

Leigh went on an incredible run to end the year in Super League’s top six, and that run continued on Friday night as they recorded a first-ever win in the top-flight play-offs. Now having won 11 of their last 13, a 14-6 success has set up a semi-final tie away against Wigan, and if they can pull off a shock, the Leopards will head to Old Trafford for the first time in their history.

2. Warrington Wolves (UP 2)

Warrington’s 12th win in their last 14, and fourth in a row, wasn’t quite so straight forward – the Wolves beat St Helens 23-22 in Golden Point extra time on Saturday evening. Nonetheless, the Wolves are in the play-off semi-finals, with Hull KR standing between them and a first trip to Old Trafford since 2018.

1. Wakefield Trinity (UP 1)

Liam Hood applauds the Wakefield Trinity supporters following a game in 2024

Wakefield head to the top of our Power Rankings having rounded off the ‘regular’ campaign with a thumping 72-6 win at Belle Vue against Doncaster. Ending the year 13 points clear at the top of the Championship, Trinity went all season unbeaten on home soil, losing just one league match. Daryl Powell’s side will now enjoy a week off ahead of the play-off semi-finals.