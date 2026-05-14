Parramatta Eels halfback offered to Super League clubs

Ronald Volkman is the latest NRL player to be offered up to Super League clubs heading into 2027.

The halfback is currently out of contract at Parramatta Eels come the end of the season and clubs in the Northern Hemisphere have been alerted to his availability as his representatives look to secure his future moving into next year.

Aged just 23, Volkman has only made 12 NRL appearances during his career, though five of those have been this year. However, he would be eligible for a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) which would allow him to make the move to Super League as a result of his appearances in the New South Wales Cup. He played 22 times for the Eels’ reserve grade side last season, scoring eight tries.

It isn’t the first time Volkman has been made available to Super League clubs, having explored the opportunity earlier in his career. However, he eventually joined St George Illawarra Dragons in a botched move after they cancelled his contract as a result of a serious shoulder injury.

He restarted his career with the Eels and has worked his way into the first-team contention. Parramatta have won two of the five games he has played so far this season, scoring three tries.

Volkman’s potential destinations

There are several clubs actively pursuing halfbacks, or that could be on the lookout, in Super League next year.

It would appear Castleford Tigers are now unlikely to pursue Volkman, with Love Rugby League revealing earlier this week that they were closing in on Mason Lino for 2027. He will join from Wakefield Trinity, who are expected to promote Jack Sinfield to their starting line-up regularly next year, seemingly ruling them out of a move for Volkman too.

But with Toby Sexton heading to Perth Bears, Catalans Dragons is a plausible destination, as is Huddersfield Giants, with Tui Lolohea and Adam Clune off-contract. Hull FC are assessing their spine and could look at Volkman, while Brodie Croft’s departure from Leeds Rhinos to Warrington Wolves has put them in the halfback market.

Tristan Sailor is off-contract, leaving St Helens potentially on the lookout. Despite acquiring Croft, Warrington could yet look for another halfback, with Marc Sneyd in the final months of his existing deal. York Knights is another potential option.

NRL market heating up

Volkman is one of several NRL players currently on Super League’s transfer market. Love Rugby League has already revealed that Sam Verrills, Will Kennedy and Chanel Tevita-Harris are other options clubs are aware of, and more are expected to follow soon.

Damian Cook has already agreed to join Super League next season and is heading to Castleford Tigers, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is joining Wakefield Trinity.