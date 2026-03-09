Zac Lomax transfer saga concludes as NRL exit and next destination confirmed

The complicated off-season transfer saga involving Zac Lomax is over, with the former Parramatta Eels star completing a switch to rugby union after penning a two-year deal with Super Rugby outfit Western Force.

Outside-back Lomax had initially been granted a release by Parramatta at the end of last year in order to pursue a deal with breakaway union competition R360.

But when the launch of that competition was postponed, he attempted to secure a return to the NRL with Melbourne Storm, a move which was blocked by the Eels.

Parramatta took legal action and argued that Lomax had agreed that he would not join another NRL club without their permission as part of the deal which was struck to release him.

That dispute raged on for weeks and was even escalated up into the Supreme Court of New South Wales, before an out-of-court settlement was eventually agreed.

The 26-year-old’s NRL future has effectively been blocked, so for the next two years, he has agreed a deal which will see him switch codes to link up with Western Force.

‘Stepping into a new code will push me as a player and that’s something that genuinely motivates me’

Temora-born Lomax will be free to return to the NRL come 2028. He has previous union experience at junior level having played the 15-a-side-code before moving into league and representing both St George Illawarra Dragons and Parramatta.

As his move to Super Rugby was announced, he said: “This is a huge opportunity and a challenge I’m really looking forward to embracing.

“Stepping into a new code will push me as a player and that’s something that genuinely motivates me.

“The chance to be part of what the Western Force are building and to test myself at the highest level of rugby union is something that really excites me.”

Lomax scored 58 tries in 133 NRL appearances and kicked 368 conversions in the process along with four drop goals. He has represented both New South Wales in State of Origin and the Kangaroos on the international front.

He joins a Force side which finished ninth on the Super Rugby ladder last year and this term sit tenth after four games having won just one of those.

Head coach Simon Cron added: “Anyone who has seen Zac play knows what he will add.

“Combine that with his drive and professionalism, and I have no doubt he will be extremely successful.”