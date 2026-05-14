Jim Lenihan’s Huddersfield Giants remit painfully clear for all to see

Over to you, Jim.

Ahead of his trip to the UK, Huddersfield Giants’ new head coach got one last look at what he’ll be inheriting when he makes his way to the Accu Stadium, and it will have reinforced the job he has ahead of him.

It has been a lousy decade for the Giants. One play-off appearance in ten seasons and one major final provided nothing more than a momentary feel-good factor.

The harsh reality is that Huddersfield are a long way off getting back to thinking about seasons like that. As Barrie McDermott quipped during the commentary during their defeat to St Helens, the Giants need to focus on defending the set of six in front of them rather than making the top six.

There are some good traits about the Giants. For a side struggling, their spirit and togetherness is quite remarkable. This isn’t a side that throws the towel in or taps out. They work hard and play to the death. To pull this game back to an eight-point loss after being 24-0 down at half-time proves that.

But quality is badly lacking. The number of errors they make and the number of defensive mishaps they produce is painful. They don’t give themselves a chance. They are currently conceding, on average, 28 points per game.

Huddersfield Giants’ key issues

If fixing up their on-field deficiencies is the short-term aim. Addressing the regular revolving door to their treatment room is mid-term and recruitment shortcomings are long-term.

The injury issues aren’t new to Huddersfield. It’s been this way for a long time and it’s something they have to remedy if they are to ever climb the table. Their two marquee players, Tom Burgess and Adam Clune, are both currently sidelined, and over the course of the season their absentee list has been outrageous. At one point, they had more senior players unavailable than available.

In reality, fixing that and sorting out their recruitment partially go hand in hand. They have signed players with questionable injury records, and they have gone on to spend too long injured. On the whole, their transfer dealings just haven’t been good enough. They have allowed players like Jake Connor and Jake Wardle to leave while under contract, two players who you suspect will be part of England’s World Cup squad later this year. The players they’ve brought in haven’t been as good. It’s as simple as that.

It has to be said, their most recent overseas recruit, Cole Geyer, looks like a good addition. The hooker came off the bench after joining on loan from Oldham and was arguably Huddersfield’s best player. They need more shrewd additions like that moving forward.

Reason for hope

For all the Giants’ challenges, there is reason to be hopeful. They have a decent batch of youngsters coming through, they have a new training facility and, as mentioned before, spirit. The squad needs a clear out, but if that’s allowed to happen – and the Giants have done it before- things could turn around relatively quickly if they get it right.

But that’s a big if.

It won’t be an easy job. Many have tried since Paul Anderson and all hve failed. It’s not insurmountable, but it’s far from easy either.