A formal agreement has been reached regarding the takeover of Championship outfit Oldham by a consortium headed up by former players Martin Hall and Terry Flanagan MBE, the Roughyeds have confirmed.

Having been among the Championship’s most ambitious clubs last term following their promotion from League 1, Oldham have spent much of 2026 so far in disarray.

Director of Rugby Mike Ford departed just a few weeks into the season, with former chairman Bill Quinn also stepping away in recent weeks due to health reasons.

Quinn had been embroiled in an ongoing spat with some of Oldham Athletic’s chiefs, and as such, the majority of the Roughyeds’ home games so far this season have been played away from Boundary Park.

However, Oldham’s press release announcing the news of their takeover includes confirmation the club will return to Boundary Park following this weekend’s game against Batley Bulldogs, which is being played in Dewsbury.

‘The new team are committed to leading our great sport in this great town’

On the field, Alan Kilshaw’s side currently sit fourth on the Championship ladder having won 11 of their 13 league games so far this season.

The Roughyeds’ takeover is by a consortium headed up by hometown duo Hall – who donned their colours between 1986 and 1989 – and Flanagan, who played close to 300 games for Oldham between 1979 and 1989.

The club’s statement reads: “Incoming Chairman Terry Flanagan would like to place on record his thanks to current shareholders Michael Ford and James Minton for their support in making this deal happen.

“We would like to thank Mike in particular for the tireless work he has done over the last few years in rejuvenating the club both on and off the field.

“Both Jim and Mike leave the club in a very strong position on the field and as new owners we plan to build on that over the remaining games left this season.

“We would also like to place on record our thanks to former chairman Bill Quinn for his contribution in finance and general support and wish him well with his current health challenges.

“The club has faced many challenges these last few months and there will be challenges ahead but the new team are committed to leading our great sport in this great town.

“We have received excellent support from various partners such as RFL, Oldham Council, Oldham Athletic and we look to develop our relationships with all stakeholders going forward.”