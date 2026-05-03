Oldham CEO David Bottomley has hit out at the ‘conjecture and speculation’ on social media suggesting their players have not been paid for the month of April.

Reports emerged earlier this week that the Roughyeds’ players had not received their salaries as per usual, with plans being put together for a resolution as soon as possible.

But Bottomley has now addressed the situation in a statement following Bill Quinn’s decision to step down as chairman of Oldham earlier in the week.

Bottomley stressed that people, including staff and club directors, have ‘worked tirelessly’ to meet payroll.

He said: “I wanted to update all on the progress made this week and to set aside the conjecture and speculation that abounds on social media.

“A group of people, including all our staff and directors, have worked tirelessly to be in a position to pay April salaries and we have a professional plan to move the club forward as a sustainable going concern, am also grateful to sponsors, some of them new, who have contributed also this week.”

Oldham have won six games in a row and head to Barrow on Sunday afternoon in what is arguably the standout game of the weekend in the Championship.

It comes at the end of a turbulent week with Quinn stepping aside, and Bottomley said: “I have wanted to update all our supporters regarding the club, since the announcement on Tuesday that our chairman Bill Quinn had stepped down from his position as chairman of the club.

“Bill has contributed so much more than finance during his current almost three-year association with the club. His vision and ideas off the field have led directly to the great success the club has achieved in a very short period of time. I ask at this moment we respect the privacy of Bill and his family as he steps aside to concentrate on being back to full health again.”