Oldham duo Marcus Geener and Sam Littler have joined North Wales Crusaders on season-long loan deals, while Papua New Guinea international Emmanuel Waine has been recalled from his loan at Keighley Cougars.

Picked up by Oldham as a teenager ahead of the 2025 campaign while playing for local community club Waterhead Warriors, forward Geener made his Roughyeds bow last April against Bradford Bulls.

Now 20, he has only played twice this term, with his most recent appearance coming on March 27 against Hunslet. Since then, he has sporadically been the unused 18th man and on one occasion was an unused interchange.

He joins Championship basement boys Crusaders on loan for the remainder of 2026 alongside Littler, who has already spent time away from the Roughyeds this season.

With three appearances to his name for Keighley having joined them on a season-long basis alongside Waine back in March, Littler was recalled and made a try-scoring debut for Oldham as they beat Workington Town 74-4 on April 26

‘A loan move to North Wales Crusaders provides both players with the opportunity to gain valuable exposure to regular Championship fixtures’

Geener and Littler make the move to Crusaders in the week the Roughyeds, who sit fourth on the Championship ladder, are gearing up for a trip up to Workington.

Instead, they will hope to make their debuts for Crusaders elsewhere in Cumbria on Sunday afternoon as Mike Grady’s side travel to Whitehaven.

Oldham head coach Alan Kilshaw said: “Both Marcus and Sam are entering a crucial stage of their development where regular Championship rugby is essential to their progression.

“With our squad now looking healthier and the strength and depth we have in their respective positions, it is only natural that players of their age and experience may not feature in the matchday 17 on a consistent basis.

“A loan move to North Wales Crusaders provides both players with the opportunity to gain valuable exposure to regular Championship fixtures, continue their development in a competitive environment, and build important game time.

“The arrangement also allows them to maintain their connection with our programme, as both players will continue to train with us during the early part of each week before linking up with Crusaders for match preparation and fixtures.

“We believe this is an excellent opportunity for both Marcus and Sam and look forward to monitoring their progress over the coming weeks.”

Emmanuel Waine recalled by Oldham

As the two young guns head out the door, 29-year-old Waine has been recalled from Keighley and will be in contention for a spot in Kilshaw’s Roughyeds squad this weekend.

Three-time Kumuls international Waine, who has played in Super League for both London Broncos and Salford Red Devils, joined Oldham ahead of 2026 and featured twice in their colours at the start of the year.

One of those games saw him score a try against Dewsbury Rams in the Challenge Cup, but having fallen down the pecking order, he was allowed to head out on a season-long loan to Keighley in mid-March.

Seven appearances and five tries for the Cougars followed to help them rise up to 12th place in the second tier, and having impressed, he has earned a recall.

The forward now has 47 appearances on his CV across all competitions at club level in the British game, with ten tries scored.