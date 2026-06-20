Wakefield Trinity have pulled back from a deal to sign former Melbourne Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Trinity had been in talks to sign dual-code star Vunivalu on a deal that would have seen him join their ranks for the 2027 campaign and potentially beyond.

Vunivalu has been playing in France with La Rochelle after a career in rugby league which saw him win international honours with Fiji as well as starring for the Storm for multiple seasons over in the NRL.

Wakefield had identified him as a target for next season and talks were ongoing about a deal, despite him recovering from a serious injury setback.

However, that deal is now off, Love Rugby League has been told.

Wakefield Trinity pull out of deal to sign former NRL winger

Wakefield have ultimately decided against signing the player and have moved on to other targets.

They did include St Helens star Harry Robertson, with the club having a sizeable six-figure transfer fee rejected by the Saints earlier this week – as first revealed by Love Rugby League.

They remain firmly in the market for an outside back with strike power, and are open to either a centre or a winger – with Oli Pratt likely to move into centre to replace Cam Scott – who has signed for fellow Super League side Bradford Bulls – if Wakefield sign a winger.

Trinity’s head coach Daryl Powell was coy last month when asked about a deal for Vunivalu. He said: “There’s loads of rumours about – don’t believe everything you read!

“I’ve got no comment to make on it really. He’s injured at the moment, that’s all I’ll say.”

Talks had taken place over a deal for the winger, but Wakefield have now moved on to other targets.

Vunivalu is still pursuing a return to rugby league, with a transfer to Trinity now firmly off the table.

They have already strengthened their backline for next year with the arrival of legendary Samoa international Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and youngster Ned McCormack from Leeds Rhinos.

With Scott joining Bradford in 2027, they are on the hunt for another new face. But it will not be Vunivalu.