Experienced former NRL and Super League head coach Mick Potter will lead Fiji at this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup, pending approval of his work permit.

Now 62, former New South Wales representative Potter enjoyed stints in Super League in charge of Catalans Dragons, St Helens and Bradford Bulls.

During his time at their helm, he led Saints into the 2009 Grand Final, being beaten 18-10 by Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford.

More recently, back in 2017, he famously led Fiji to the semi-finals of the World Cup, beating New Zealand along the way.

And now, he is set to return as the Bati’s head coach, with Fiji’s National Rugby League (FNRL) chairman Rajesh Singh confirming Potter has inked a four-year deal.

Former St Helens and Bradford boss Mick Potter lands Fiji head coach role for Rugby League World Cup

Potter has held head coach roles in the NRL at both Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs, while being part of the wider coaching teams at both Newcastle Knights and Parramatta Eels in other roles.

He will head up a Fiji side in Group A at the upcoming World Cup, which is being co-hosted by Australia and Papua New Guinea.

FNRL Chairman Singh told the Fiji Sun: “Mick has signed his contract and we are lodging his work permit application.

“Once that is approved, he will come in and start work full-time.

“He is on a four-year contract, taking us from one World Cup cycle to the next.

“Mick has provided some names (for his coaching team) and we will discuss those options.

“Ultimately, the head coach will have a major say in selecting his coaching staff.”

Fiji open up their 2026 World Cup campaign against the Cook Islands in Newcastle before going up against the world champions Australia in Brisbane.

A clash against New Zealand on the Gold Coast concludes their group stage matches.