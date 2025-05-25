Off-contract Wigan Warriors star coy on future amid exit rumours

Off-contract Wigan star Adam Keighran is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding his future amid reports linking him with a departure from the Warriors.

Australian ace Keighran arrived at Wigan ahead of the 2024 campaign having played against Matt Peet’s side for Catalans Dragons in the 2023 Super League Grand Final.

The Australian notched 198 points for Catalans during his sole season in Perpignan, and went on to score exactly 200 points last term during his first season with the Cherry and Whites as they lifted every major honour on offer.

On the back of that quadruple-winning campaign, he’s now surpassed a century of points this term having kicked eight conversions on Saturday evening in the South of France against his former club as the Warriors eased to a 48-0 win.

Things are going swimmingly on the field, but off it, rumours are circulating that Keighran may well head back Down Under ahead of 2026.

Having only penned a two-year deal when he joined Wigan, the centre is among those set to enter the open market with his current contract expiring at the end of the season.

The Sydney native, who turned 28 in April, was awarded the Player of the Match medal by Sky Sports for his efforts in Wigan’s big win at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday.

When asked about his future by the broadcaster in his post-match interview, he coyly responded: “No decisions have been made yet.

“The discussions are underway, but I’ll keep that one to myself until we get a bit further into it!

“I’ll keep it to myself for now.”

Prior to his move into Super League, Keighran had donned a shirt in the NRL for both the New Zealand Warriors and Sydney Roosters – amassing 26 first-grade appearances between the pair.

