Challenge Cup Final: Team news, predictions, match officials and how to watch

Super League’s two most recent dominant forces clash in the biggest game of the year so far on Saturday – as Hull KR and Wigan Warriors do battle for the 2026 Challenge Cup.

The defending holders aim to go back-to-back after last year’s historic triumph, but they will be facing a Wigan side who have hit form at exactly the right time.

It is the first occasion the two sides have met in a Challenge Cup final, with the stakes at their highest and a mouthwatering contest in prospect.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big day!

Team news

The big storyline going into this year’s final revolves around the team news. Wigan Warriors superstar Bevan French is back in their 21-man squad for the first time since February, having seemingly recovered enough from a hamstring tear to take his place in Matt Peet’s travelling group.

Whether French is fit enough to play remains to be seen, but the mere presence of his name in the Wigan squad gives us an intriguing story to track going into Saturday afternoon.

As for Hull KR, they have Dean Hadley fit and available after he overcame a slight hamstring issue. Jai Whitbread is named in the Robins 21-man squad too – but as it stands on Thursday, he has not travelled to London with the rest of the Rovers group, as his partner is due to give birth.

The Robins have said nothing about whether he will play: but there is likely to be an answer at the captain’s run on Friday inside Wembley Stadium.

Wigan squad: Jai Field, Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Sam Walters, Patrick Mago, Oliver Partington, Jack Farrimond, Sam Eseh, Tom Forber, Kian McDermott, Taylor Kerr, Noah Hodkinson.

Hull KR squad: Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, Tyrone May, Sauaso Sue, Jez Litten, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella, Tom Amone, Dean Hadley, Jack Broadbent, Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Rhyse Martin, Jack Brown, Karl Lawton, Jordan Dezaria, Noah Booth, Bill Leyland.

Match officials

Top Super League official Liam Moore has been given the honour of refereeing the men’s final for the second successive year, after he took charge of Hull KR’s win against Warrington 12 months ago.

It is Moore’s fourth Challenge Cup final, having previously refereed the 2020 and 2021 final.

Another of Super League’s top referees, Chris Kendall, is in the seat as the video referee – while Jack Smith will take up the role of reserve referee if needed.

How to watch

As is traditional, the Challenge Cup final will be shown live on the BBC.

BBC One will be on air from 2pm, with anchor Mark Chapman set to be supported by a star-studded pundit line-up, with lead BBC commentator Matt Newsum the man on the microphone.

The coverage runs right through to 5:40pm, meaning comprehensive pre and post-match coverage! Kick-off is at 3pm.

Prediction

It’s going to go all the way, and be tight right until the very last moments. We’re tipping Wigan Warriors by 6 points!