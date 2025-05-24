Wigan beat Catalans Dragons 48-0 to record a seventh straight win with ease in Perpignan on Saturday evening, but yet nobody is talking about the Warriors and their title credentials. Why?

Matt Peet’s side swept aside the Dragons in their Round 12 clash, taking a 20-0 advantage into the sheds at the break before kicking on to add a further 28 unanswered points in the second half.

The Cherry and Whites boss urged his side not to switch off in games earlier this week, and they certainly delivered on that request having allowed opponents back into tussles quite often recently.

It was the second time this season that Wigan have nilled a side having already done so against Salford (54-0) in Round 6. For context, they hadn’t nilled anyone until Round 15 last term when London Broncos were thumped 36-0.

Yes, Saturday’s win came against a Catalans side that remain without a permanent head coach following Steve McNamara’s departure.

And yes, the Dragons were as feeble as they’ve been for most of the year so far, hence why McNamara is no longer in situ.

But you can only beat what’s in front of you, and the Warriors are doing exactly that on a consistent basis at the minute.

Perhaps the best compliment we can give them is that having scored 48 points in the South of France, they’ll be frustrated they didn’t put more on the scoresheet.

Why are Wigan Warriors flying under the radar in 2025? The question that needs answering…

The truth is, at least in our opinion, that Wigan have become victims of their own success.

This side won all four trophies on offer last year under Peet’s tutelage, writing their names into the history books of the sport forever.

For that reason, whenever they do lose a game, it comes as a genuine surprise: and by March 22 this year, they’d lost three across all competitions.

One of those came in the Challenge Cup against Hull FC, meaning they couldn’t scoop all major honours on offer again this year.

But let’s not forget that Wigan remain world champions. NRL kings Penrith Panthers didn’t want to play ball in arranging the World Club Challenge, which is the Aussies’ pigeon.

Peet’s men have lost just two Super League games all year so far, and one of those was on the opening night by a 1-0 margin to Leigh Leopards!

If that game ends in their favour, which it so easily could have done, they’d have been level on competition points with Hull KR now, the side most have seemingly accepted will win it all this year already.

KR may well go on to do so, and if they do, we’re sure the Warriors will be among the first to offer their congratulations.

This isn’t a slight on the Robins either, who we’ve been mightily impressed with this year again. This article has instead been sparked by the fact that the headlines so far in 2025 have seemingly been around anyone but Wigan.

If it’s not KR, it’s on Salford Red Devils’ plight or Hull FC’s resurgence. Huddersfield Giants’ struggles or Warrington Wolves’ woes or whether Paul Wellens should lose his job at St Helens.

Put all that to one side and make no doubt about it, the reigning Super League champions won’t be giving up their crown without a fight.

These last seven games have proved just that – and the run includes a win away at KR, which very few manage these days.

It’s time to start putting some respect back on Wigan’s name.

