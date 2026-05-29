Toulouse Olympique have snapped up Australian forward John Toleafoa from Super XIII outfit Albi on a deal until the end of 2027.

Toleafoa, 27, is a product of Newcastle Knights’ youth system, but never registered an NRL appearance in their colours.

The closest he came to an NRL involvement was featuring in a first-grade pre-season clash for the Knights in 2023 as they were beaten 28-16 by Cronulla Sharks.

With 39 New South Wales Cup appearances and three tries in that second-grade competition on his CV, Toleafoa has spent the last couple of years in France playing in their Super XII domestic competition.

And now, he will get his chance in the big time, with Toulouse having handed him a contract until the end of next season.

‘We wanted to reinforce our pack, and we’ve done that by signing John’

Toleafoa – who will turn 28 next April – played in the Super XIII for both Saint-Gaudens Bears and Albi, representing the latter in the season just gone as they reached the play-off semi-finals only to be beaten by Carcassonne.

A front-rower by trade, the 2025/26 season in France also saw him slot into the back-row on occasion.

As Toulouse announced his arrival, he said: “I’m just grateful for the opportunity the club’s giving me.

“I’ve seen what they are building and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The Australian ace first played in the NSW Cup as a teenager at the age of 19, scoring a try apiece in the competition in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

It was midway through 2024 he made the move to France, and he now links up with an Olympique side sat second-bottom on the Super League ladder.

Championship winners in 2025, Toulouse have won only three of their first 12 games this term following last year’s promotion success.

Head coach Sylvain Houles added: “We wanted to reinforce our pack, and we’ve done that by signing John.

“He came to France over the past two years hoping to earn an opportunity to play in the Super League, and now that opportunity has arrived.

“He will bring us power, physical impact, and toughness. I’m certain he will make the most of this opportunity.”