It’s the biggest weekend of the year so far in the world of rugby league – and the new episode of the Love Rugby League podcast gets stuck into this weekend’s Challenge Cup final.

The mouthwatering showdown between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR is previewed in full by Aaron and Matt, who are back for another week of big debate from the greatest game.

Here’s what’s on this week’s show.

The boys debate the big moments that could decide this Saturday’s cup final – as well as giving their predictions for the clash of the titans.

Were Wigan right to rest almost their entire first-team squad last Thursday against Hull KR? Aaron and Matt will give their opinions on the matter.

There’s a detailed look at St Helens after their latest dismal defeat – with some strong opinions on where Paul Rowley’s side go next..

..and why Jack Welsby might have to leave the Saints!

There’s the usual look at transfers – with a big update on the future of Jason Qareqare at Castleford Tigers.

And we’ll also tell you what the arrival of PNG Chiefs CEO Michael Chammas in England means for the stars of one club in particular..

There’s plenty of ways to watch and listen to the show, as always. The easiest way is to watch the boys on YouTube – with the link to the video below for you to click and tune in with minimal fuss!

Of course, if you prefer to listen in audio format, we’ve got you covered too: LISTEN ON SPOTIFY | LISTEN ON APPLE PODCASTS

Don’t forget to like, share and subscribe – and leave your comments on what you’d like the boys to talk about and we’ll potentially include it in an upcoming episode, with a number of specials planned for over the summer months and beyond in 2026!

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!