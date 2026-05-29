Wigan’s Chief Executive Officer Kris Radlinski has provided an insight into Matt Peet’s ‘inspiring’ post-match speech to the Warriors’ youngsters following their defeat at Hull KR last weekend.

This weekend sees Wigan clash with familiar foes KR at Wembley in the Challenge Cup final.

But just as was the case two years ago when Warrington Wolves lay in wait in Super League and then under the arch, the Warriors had to contend with a league game against Rovers last week.

The trip to Craven Park was made by an incredibly youthful Cherry and Whites squad, who were beaten 62-4 by an almost full strength Robins side.

In reality, the game had been won within ten minutes by the hosts and the full-time result became a non-entity.

But it was what happened post-match which caught the attention of CEO Radlinski.

‘It was such an inspiring speech… he’s in a good place, he’s learning about himself and he relishes occasions like this’

Peet took charge of his boyhood club ahead of the 2022 campaign, and the Challenge Cup was the first major honour he won as Wigan‘s head coach.

Come Saturday, he will attempt to guide his side to cup glory for the third time.

Radlinski detailed: “Matt’s still learning, he’ll tell you that himself.

“We had the game at Hull KR last week and there was a lot of talk about the team we put out.

“I went into the changing rooms after the game, I heard him speak and it’s probably the best I’ve ever heard him speak about what the lads had just done and the start of their careers.

“Some lads were probably closer than they thought and some were probably further away than what they thought.

“It was such an inspiring speech to hear him speak like that, he’s in a good place, he’s learning about himself and he relishes occasions like this.

“We learned so much from how they prepared, how they performed. The next ten years, we’ll be hearing about those lads.

“Nobody likes seeing blowout scores, but I thought there were moments in the game we can be really proud of.”

‘It’s the same message whether you’ve played one game or 400’

Ten youngsters made their Warriors debuts at Craven Park last Thursday night, with Nathan Lowe – whose own senior bow only came earlier this season – scoring their only try of the game.

Having been heavily involved in the youth development side of the game for a number of years prior to landing his current role, head coach Peet admitted inspiration was what he was looking to provide to the youngsters in the dressing room in East Hull.

The 42-year-old said: “It should have inspired them to come back in and work hard, progress and learn.

“Some lads might have been a bit disappointed with their performance, but that should inspire them, equally.

“They turn up the next day, keep working hard, learning and improving.

“It’s the same message whether you’ve played one game or 400.”