Hull KR will be without Jai Whitbread for Saturday’s Challenge Cup final, with the forward’s partner heavily pregnant, head coach Willie Peters has confirmed.

The Robins have been sweating on Whitbread’s availability throughout the week, with the Australian absent from their travelling party as they made the journey down to London on Thursday.

There had been hope that Whitbread’s first child would arrive in time for him to make the journey down to the capital and be involved in the cup final against Wigan Warriors.

But now, boss Peters has confirmed the deadline has been and gone for the versatile forward to make it into his squad for the showpiece under the arch.

‘The deadline was initially Wednesday, then it went to Thursday and then today. At 7am, he called me and said it was best he stayed home’

Speaking pitchside at Wembley following Rovers’ Captain’s Run on Friday afternoon, Peters confirmed Whitbread’s absence.

He explained: “I had a conversation with Jai this morning. Hopefully now he has the baby, because it’s the best time of your life and it’s important that he’s with his partner.

“Unless anything changes, (he won’t be involved), but I’d let you know, because there’s where it’s at.

“It’s his first baby, I’ll support any decision that he ran with. It’s an important time for him. We spoke a few weeks prior and we understood the possibility that he could miss this game.

“The deadline was initially Wednesday, then it went to Thursday and then today. So at seven this morning, he called me and said it was best he stayed him. The deadline has been and gone.”

Hull KR: Challenge Cup final team news latest with mixed news as star ruled out

Positively, both Karl Lawton and Dean Hadley will be involved in this weekend’s cup final.

Hooker Lawton had been struggling with a rib injury, while Hadley damaged his hamstring in last week’s big Super League win over a heavily rotated Wigan side at Craven Park.

But both are fit and ready to go, with Peters confirming: “Lawto’s available for selection and Deano’s in.

It’s huge (to have Hadley), he’s been a massive part of what we’ve built and a major reason of why we’re in positions like this, he’s so important to us.

“We had a scan back, there was something there, but he’s good to go.

“Gameday minus three, he got through that. And he needed to get through today, which he has.”