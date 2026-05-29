Wigan Warriors star Lucie Sams is relishing the ‘friendly fire’ heading her way as she faces former club St Helens in this weekend’s Women’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

Raised in a Saints-supporting family and spending plenty of time at the BrewDog Stadium as a cheerleader in her younger years, Sams at one point appeared likely to spend her rugby league career donning their colours.

Instead, three years on from lifting the Women’s Challenge Cup with the Red V, the university student finds herself preparing to line up for their arch rivals against them under the arch.

‘I was 17 in that Challenge Cup final and I was so scared… I think it was only my third game of women’s rugby league’

With plenty of sporting experience on her CV, Sams has spent time with clubs at the top of the game in netball, rugby union and rugby league.

Speaking about her journey earlier this week, she explained: “We were in school, someone came in to deliver a rugby session and said, ‘You’re good at this!’

“I just didn’t have the time to do it, but I loved the contact, so I went down and just played a few games of union and got picked up by Wigan’s academy.

“I spent a year in there (in 2022) playing second-row. I’d played full-back all my time beforehand and now I’m a prop!

“My mum’s a big Saints fan, I’m from St Helens, so I went there for the 2023 season.

“I was a cheerleader for Saints back in the day, but I’d never really watched rugby.”

Forward Sams’ rapid development saw her attract attention from clubs in both codes, playing for both Sale Sharks and England at youth level in the 15-a-side-game alongside Saints in league.

While at Saints in 2023, she was thrust into the deep end on one of the biggest occasions in the women’s game, and ultimately tasted Wembley glory.

She detailed: “I made my debut in the Challenge Cup semi-final.

“I only played five or six games that year for Saints, but they were the big ones at the end of the year.

“I was 17 in the Challenge Cup final (against Leeds Rhinos) and I was so scared. I think it was only my third game of women’s rugby league.

“I was unfit, I kept dropping the ball in the warm-up, you look around and the whole stadium’s so big.

“But I played, did alright, we won it and it was an experience.”

‘I could have been playing at first-team level for England in union this season if I’d stayed… it was time for me to prove it in league’

Sams thrived in union, earning representative honours aplenty on the international stage for England at youth level.

But her future was tied to league, and specifically Wigan, the club who provided her first real chance.

The youngster said: “Last season, I was keeping my options open.

“I was enjoying union and doing well. But Wigan started doing well and I’ve always had a soft spot for them given it was my first real opportunity in rugby league.

“I could have been playing at first-team level for England in union this season if I’d stayed.

“But I felt like I’d proven my point. I had something I wanted to prove and I proved it, so it was time for me to prove it in league.”

Sams officially re-joined the Cherry and Whites at the back end of their treble-winning campaign last year, crashing over for a try against Barrow Raiders to help secure the Women’s Super League League Leaders’ Shield.

She had spent a couple of weeks with Denis Betts’ squad prior to signing on the dotted line before going on to feature in the under-2os Women’s Six Nations in union.

Now fully committed to rugby league and in her first full season as a first-team player, she said: “When I was 16 in the academy, I was doing a lot of first-team training.

“I’ve known some of the girls since I was 15 and got on with them, so I knew if I was to go back to league, it was going to be Wigan, it just felt comfortable.

“This final is my first game against Saints since I left, so there’ll probably be a bit of friendly fire, but that just makes it more interesting.

“I’m excited because Wembley week is a week you don’t forget, and this time, I want to take everything in more than I did when I was 17.”