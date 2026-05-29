Hull FC youngster Roman Dawson has landed a five-game ban having been charged with an offence of punching following a reserves clash against Leigh Leopards.

Dawson has landed his suspension having received 35 penalty points on the back of last weekend’s 52-30 reserves defeat at Leigh, with that a game which saw FC leading 22-10 at half-time.

The utility back is still on a journey back to full fitness having suffered back-to-back Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injuries.

Now, he will miss the club’s last two reserves games of the season: and will have to head out on loan in the second half of the campaign if he is to see out the remainder of his ban.

Those two reserves games come against Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers, but many of Hull’s youngsters have already spent time out on loan in the Championship this term, and Dawson may well do the same whenever possible.

Hull FC young gun lands 5-match ban following punching incident in Leigh clash

Elsewhere, it’s also been confirmed that off-season recruit Joe Phillips has been hit with three penalty points following the same reserves clash.

Having spent the previous night as Hull’s unused 18th man for the first-team’s Super League defeat at Leigh, Phillips was then involved in the reserves clash.

His charge comes for a ‘Grade B Head Contact’, but he is not at the threshold of penalty points required for a ban.

Phillips is still yet to make his debut for the Black and Whites, but has appeared on loan in the Championship for both Hunslet and former club Goole Vikings in 2026.

The young forward, 20, joined Hull from Goole ahead of 2026 having featured nine times for the Vikings last term across all competitions.

Now, he has 11 senior appearances on his CV, though still awaits the first try of his career.