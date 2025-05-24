Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet wasn’t able to shed much light on the injuries which forced forward duo Luke Thompson and Sam Walters off the field in Saturday evening’s big win at Catalans Dragons.

Peet’s side eased to a 48-0 success in the South of France, picking up a seventh straight Super League victory to ensure they would remain just two competition points behind leaders Hull KR.

In the process, the Warriors recorded their second ‘clean sheet’ of the campaign having nilled Salford Red Devils earlier on in the year, and scored more than 40 points for the sixth time across all competitions this term.

The feel good factor is very much around Wigan at the moment, but Saturday’s win does appear to have come at a cost.

Wigan Warriors coach offers latest on forward duo following withdrawals in Catalans Dragons win

England international Thompson was forced off just 14 minutes in at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, and it was Walters who replaced him.

The towering 24-year-old got his name on the scoresheet soon after that, dotting the ball down for his third try of the year.

But Walters‘ joy would be short-lived as he also had to leave the field prior to half-time. Struggling with what looked to be a knee injury, he received lengthy treatment, but couldn’t bear much weight and departed the action on 33 minutes.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match in Perpignan, Cherry and Whites head coach Peet was asked for an update on the pair, but didn’t have a clear idea of their issues himself.

The 41-year-old said: “It’s too early to say really.

“Luke did something around his ribs, and for Sam, it was his lower leg.

“We’ll find out more (next week).”

With the trip to Catalans the first of six away games on the spin for Wigan as repairs are carried out to the pitch at The Brick Community Stadium, Peet travel to Salford next weekend before Super League takes a break for the Challenge Cup final.

