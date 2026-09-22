NRL deal and London Broncos call in the balance as D-Day looms

The Australian Rugby League Commission will meet on Wednesday to discuss its ongoing talks with Super League after a day in which clubs in the Northern Hemisphere were asked to share their views on permitting London Broncos to join the competition next year.

Peter V’Landys has made it clear that he wants the Broncos in Super League as part of any investment, and while that has not come as a surprise, what has caught some out in recent days is his growing insistence that their inclusion should come next year, rather than in 2028.

Several clubs are supportive of London re-entering Super League, but the issues come around the immediacy of expanding to 15 teams at short notice, rather than anything to do with London as a club. There are financial and logistical challenges with adding any new side to the competition at this stage.

Two of the main issues relate to funding a 15th club, while another is fixture fairness. The calendar for next season is already locked in, with the Super League Grand Final to take place on October 2nd. That means only a certain number of weeks are available in the schedule, and having 15 teams compete in a 27-round format provides a scenario where a team would play one game fewer than the rest.

Clubs have already started selling season tickets, another issue that needs to be addressed when a re-jig of the fixture format may be required.

The other reality is that there is an increasing likelihood that London won’t finish 15th in the sport’s gradings table. It has been stated all season that Super League’s clubs would be determined via that model and if London were to be elevated while not being in the top 15, that could come with further complications.

Despite that, V’Landys is keen for London to be included next year, and clubs have been communicating their thoughts throughout the day. Feedback is expected to be sent to ARLC before their meeting tomorrow, with developments expected to then pick up off the back of that.

Of course, the NRL deal itself remains unsigned. While there is growing support, it is not unanimous and details continue to be worked on behind the scenes.

While no decision has yet been made, it is becoming clear that a decision on the NRL deal, and London’s status, is becoming increasingly closer to being confirmed one way or another.