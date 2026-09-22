The Rugby Football League have written to both Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors confirming they will be opening an investigation into the ‘conduct and actions’ of both over the last year.

The Leopards and the Warriors have had an ongoing dispute for almost 12 months, dating back to the high-profile ticketing saga that led to Leigh’s owner Derek Beaumont saying his club would not participate in that fixture. They ultimately did play the game and were eliminated from the play-offs by Wigan.

But matters appeared to have been reignited again over the weekend after an original post from Wigan detailing ticketing arrangements for whichever side visited the Brick this weekend in the play-offs, before Beaumont’s social media activity on X.

Leigh and Wigan to be investigated

Love Rugby League contacted the RFL on Monday for comment on Beaumont and the wider situation, and the governing body have now confirmed they are opening an investigation.

However, that investigation will be into both clubs, not any one individual.

In a statment, they said: “The independent Rugby Football League and RL Commercial Boards have issued a letter to both Leigh Leopards RLFC and Wigan Warriors RLFC advising them there will be an independent investigation into the conduct and actions of both clubs and the governing body in relation to matters extending over the last 12 months.

“The RFL and RL Commercial will not make any further comment until the investigation is complete.”

It is unclear whether Beaumont’s own social media posts will be part of that investigation, with the governing body’s statement vague and light on detail.

However, it is understood the issue between the clubs re-emerging over the weekend has left the RFL with no choice but to now determine whether sanctions for either club – or any key individuals – are necessary.

Beaumont’s social media posts

The Leigh owner put himself in the spotlight again over the weekend.

He initially responded to Wigan’s post about ticketing allegations, describing them as ‘bullying tactics’ before saying the Warriors were trying to ‘intimidate’ the RFL and RL Commercial.

That led to a series of interactions with supporters – the most high-profile of which was arguably Beaumont offering a £50,000 cash sum if the X user in question was willing to fight his teenage son.

He wrote: “I will guarantee you 50k if you can beat my 16-year-old who isn’t a fighter and just plays rugby! Tomorrow no crowd, no hype, just your a*** handed to you for free and a chance to make 50k. You wouldn’t dream of turning up because A you’re not 17 and B you’re a soft cat!”

That would appear to breach the RFL’s own social media code of conduct, which details, among other things: “Don’t make comments or post material which may be considered to bring the game into disrepute”.