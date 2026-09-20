The semi-final line-up for this year’s Championship play-offs have been confirmed – with two more teams eliminated on a day of contrasting results.

The complicated and convoluted top ten play-off system is now decisively straightforward to follow, with just four teams left standing in the race to be crowned second tier winners.

Doncaster and Oldham were the teams to come through their ties on Sunday afternoon, with the final four line-up officially locked in as Barrow Raiders and Widnes bowed out.

Doncaster thump Barrow to progress

Richard Horne’s Dons have been one of the standout performers throughout 2026 in the second tier, and they remain in the hunt for the title after comprehensively booking their spot in the next stage.

Doncaster were far too strong for Barrow in South Yorkshire, winning 56-12 to set up a trip to Newcastle Thunder next weekend – with the winners progressing to the Grand Final.

James Glover scored twice for the Dons, with Muizz Mustapha and Connor Robinson among those also crossing for tries on the day Robinson’s world record streak of consecutive goals came to an end on 58.

However, that will matter little to Robinson you suspect after his side ensured their quest for the Championship crown remains alive.

Oldham come through golden point classic

On the other side of the draw, league leaders London Broncos will host Oldham after they came through a thrilling and dramatic tie on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Ince’s late try for Widnes coupled with Danny Richardson’s conversion looked as though it would put the Vikings through in 80 minutes, before a Morgan Smith penalty tied the scores up at 16-16.

Neither side could win it in regulation time – but Oldham secured victory in the most incredible of circumstances as extra-time got underway.

They scored directly from the kick-off, with Owen Farnworth the man to score the all-important try to ensure progression for the Roughyeds.

Oldham actually finished third in the Championship table – which should mean they go to Newcastle and avoid London – but their surprise defeat earlier in the play-off campaign actually changed their seeding, meaning they were the fifth-ranked side heading into this weekend’s games.

In contrast, Doncaster’s win over Barrow in the opening week elevated their ranking to third, meaning they are the ones that head to the north east to face the Thunder.

Championship play-offs: Sunday September 20

Doncaster 56-12 Barrow Raiders

Widnes Vikings 16-20 Oldham (after golden point)

Championship play-off semi-final fixtures

London Broncos v Oldham

Newcastle Thunder v Doncaster

Winners progress to Grand Final