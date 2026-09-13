London Broncos and Newcastle Thunder are both through to the semi-finals of this year’s Championship play-offs: with just six teams left standing in the race to be crowned second tier champions.

The Championship’s top two sides in 2026 entered the play-off picture this weekend, and both progressed through their ties with fairly minimal fuss.

Newcastle saw off Widnes Vikings 34-16 in the North East on Saturday while in the capital, London progressed with ease too after beating Doncaster 42-6.

It means the Thunder and the Broncos now get next weekend off, as the other four teams left in the format battle it out in the next round for the right to meet them in the semi-finals.

Six left in Championship play-off picture

Those four teams are Widnes, Doncaster, Barrow Raiders and Oldham – with the Raiders and the Roughyeds coming through sudden-death ties on Sunday afternoon that saw two more teams eliminated.

Barrow comfortably defeated Sheffield 26-10 in Cumbria to progress to the next round of the competition, while Oldham responded to last weekend’s loss against Widnes with a straightforward 46-16 win over Midlands that sees the Hurricanes’ impressive season come to an end.

It means there is a rematch next weekend as Widnes face Oldham, but this time at the home of the Vikings after their win a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, Doncaster will host Barrow in South Yorkshire for the right to get through to the last four, with the two losers from those ties eliminated, and the two winners facing London and Newcastle in the next phase.

From there, the Grand Finalists will be decided in the semi-finals, with London and Newcastle having home advantage by virtue of their final league positions in 2026.

Championship play-off results: week two

Qualifying finals

London Broncos 42-6 Doncaster

Newcastle Thunder 34-16 Widnes Vikings

London and Newcastle progress to semi-finals; Doncaster and Widnes to play in sudden death play-offs

Elimination finals

Barrow Raiders 26-10 Sheffield Eagles

Oldham 46-16 Midlands Hurricanes

Barrow and Oldham progress to sudden death play-offs; Sheffield and Midlands eliminated

Championship play-off fixtures: week three

Sudden death play-offs

Widnes Vikings v Oldham

Doncaster v Barrow Raiders

Winners progress to semi-finals; losers eliminated