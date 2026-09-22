Leeds Rhinos suffer HUGE injury blow with play-off plans in chaos

Leeds Rhinos have suffered a major injury blow with Jack Bird out of the play-off semi-final with Warrington Wolves.

The centre has suffered a hamstring injury which has ruled him out for the season, leaving head coach Brad Arthur with a major selection headache leading into Friday’s clash with the Wire.

Already without Lachie Miller, Ash Handley had been moved to fullback, a move that was facilitated by the return of Maika Sivo, which ensured Bird and Harry Newman could occupy the centre spots.

But Bird’s absence leaves Leeds having to go back to the drawing board again. They could now move Handley back to centre and promote Fergie McCormack to the fullback role, or find a direct replacement for Bird in the centre spot.

They do have the likes of Chris Hankinson, who has been deployed in the back-row most commonly this year, though that would then require a shuffle in the pack.

Bird joined the club at the start of the year from Wests Tigers and has made 14 appearances for the club, scoring three tries. The 31-year-old quickly cemented his place in the side before an injury in May saw him ruled out for over a month.

He was eventually recalled for the surprise defeat to Castleford Tigers in round 19 and played in all but one of their remaining league games.

However, his season is now over after a hamstring injury at the worst possible time.

Leeds, generally, are relatively healthy. Keenan Palasia and Maika Sivo have returned to action while James McDonnell will be recalled on Friday after a pec injury.

They are without Man of Steel nominee Miller after a hamstring injury picked up in the defeat to Wigan, and Danny Levi, who is still recovering from a neck injury.

Beyond that, the Rhinos’ front-line players are available, but two injuries in their three quarter line gives Arthur a selection headache as Leeds look to make just their second Grand Final appearances since they last won the competition in 2017.