Wakefield Trinity will be unable to call on the services of forward Emre Guler for this weekend’s Super League play-off semi-final against Wigan Warriors after he lost an RFL appeal against his suspension.

Trinity decided on Tuesday morning that they would contest the suspension handed out to the forward following his red card in last weekend’s win over Leigh Leopards, in a bid to free him to feature at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday.

But that has ended in failure, after he and Wakefield lost the appeal in question at an independent tribunal hearing on Tuesday evening which means Guler cannot play again this season.

Wakefield lose Guler appeal

Trinity coach Daryl Powell insisted in the aftermath of last weekend’s win over the Leopards that he felt a sending off within the game itself was sufficient punishment for Guler.

That meant that when it emerged he had been charged on Monday by the RFL’s Match Review Panel, the prospect of an appeal always felt likely.

Powell said at the time: “It was a hostile game, I don’t think it’s a red, I don’t think there should be anything else coming from it and the sending off should be sufficient. I’m hoping he’ll be okay. I don’t think it was the right call but it happened and we had to deal with it – and we did deal with it.”

That suspension will now be increased, too. Operational rules dictate any failed appeal brings with it an extra five penalty points – taking Guler’s total for the incident in question to 22 points.

That takes him above the threshold for a three-match suspension – but he is still unlikely to miss any Super League action in 2027 even if Wakefield go out this weekend.

A loophole within the rules meant that games within a suspension can be used in pre-season – and with Wakefield playing in the Challenge Cup before kicking off their league campaign in 2027, it means he should be free for the opening round of next year.

Wakefield’s options without Guler

Guler’s absence leaves Wakefield with a significant hole to fill going into their huge showdown with the Warriors this weekend, with one of Caleb Hamlin-Uele or Caius Faatili likely to come up from the bench and start the match.

The other option would be to move Mike McMeeken from the second row, where he has excelled in recent weeks, and back into the middle to offset the loss of Guler and keep Hamlin-Uele and Faatili in their eye-catching interchange roles.

That would mean someone would have to step into the breach in the back row.

It is a dilemma Powell will have to work out, with the Wakefield coach set to hold his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon for the game at the Brick Community Stadium.