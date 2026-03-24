Championship outfit North Wales Crusaders have announced the departure of head coach Dean Muir following three consecutive defeats.

Former Hunslet boss Muir only took charge of Crusaders ahead of the 2026 campaign, replacing Carl Forster after he departed to take up a role as an assistant coach with Super League outfit Bradford Bulls.

The Welsh outfit won the League 1 title last term and under Muir, had made a reasonably positive start to the new season in the Championship, winning two of their first three league games this term.

But three defeats on the spin have brought an end to Muir’s tenure, with Crusaders’ Championship record in 2026 currently sitting at two wins and four defeats.

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North Wales Crusaders confirm Dean Muir departure as search for new head coach begins

Crusaders have been beaten by Widnes Vikings (28-14), London Broncos (106-18), Batley Bulldogs (30-16) and Halifax Panthers in the Championship this season.

Elsewhere, their Challenge Cup campaign was ended at the Third Round stage by Super League side Leigh Leopards, who won 60-6 at Stadium Eirias last month.

Notably, they had set that glamour tie up with a resounding 110-0 victory over community club Bedford Tigers in the Second Round.

It was last weekend’s 50-22 defeat at The Shay against the Panthers which proved to be Muir’s final game at the helm, and the search for his replacement has already begun.

In a short post on social media on Tuesday evening, the club confirmed: “North Wales Crusaders and Dean Muir have mutually agreed to part ways.

“We thank Dean for his contribution to the club and wish him every success in his future coaching career.”