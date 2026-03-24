Only a few years ago, Wakefield Trinity were a club regularly ridiculed.

Their players called nicknamed their training pitch Dog S*** Park due to the faeces that frequented their facilities. A video of rats in the changing rooms at Belle Vue were filmed by their own players and did the rounds across Super League, though the club was spared the embarrassment of the videos going public.

The relegation that came in 2023 was an inevitable end. Or so it seemed. Actually, it was just the beginning.

Wakefield’s turnaround since then has been remarkable, but the capture of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck takes the biscuit. Even now, after returning to Super League and making the play-offs, the capture of RTS is an absurd suggestion.

But get used to it. It is happening. He is coming.

There have been some massive signings in the history of Super League. Sonny Bill Williams. Andrew Johns. Greg Inglis. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck fits right into that megastar category. But these sorts of things don’t happen to Wakefield Trinity. Not until now.

This is an NRL champion, a Dally M winner, a Golden Boot winner, and a dual-code international. Still going strong, too. Wakefield have signed a top, top player.

Wakefield’s ascent has been quicker than anticipated, and they have got to a point of needing points of difference to really take them to the next level. RTS is that and then some.

It’s good for Super League too, clearly. Not only to have a player of such calibre arriving, but that it’s not with one of the traditional powerhouse clubs. It’s proof that Super League still can have the pulling power when clubs do things right, and Wakefield are doing a lot of things right now.

It’s exciting times for the club. Their stadium keeps being developed, and the fans are packing it out every week. They are investing heavily in their youth and their training facilities. It has felt like a club going places for some time.

But this deal will make a lot more people realise that fact.