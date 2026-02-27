Super League icon Kylie Leuluai lands new role with Championship club following Warrington exit

Super League icon Kylie Leuluai has become the new Head of Rugby Operations at North Wales Crusaders, just a few months on from vacating the same role at Warrington Wolves.

Leeds cult hero Leuluai won the Super League title six times as a Rhinos player alongside lifting the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield twice apiece and reigning supreme on two occasions in the World Club Challenge.

The Auckland native joined Warrington’s backroom team in 2017 and spent circa eight years at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, eventually departing towards the end of 2025.

But he has not been out of the game for long, with Championship outfit Crusaders announcing his surprise appointment.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

‘There is so much potential to grow the game across the country, inspire young players, and build something the community can be proud of’

Now 47, former Samoa and New Zealand Māori representative Leuluai – who also donned a shirt for The Exiles – racked up more than 350 senior appearances during the course of an illustrious playing career.

Prior to linking up with Leeds in 2007, he had featured at first-grade level Down Under for Balmain Tigers, Wests Tigers, Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and Manly Sea Eagles at first-grade level Down Under.

As his appointment was announced by Crusaders, he said: “I am very excited about the opportunity to join North Wales Crusaders at this important time for the club.

“The direction the club is moving in, with the development of women’s team, reserve grade and academy set-up, shows real ambition and a clear long-term plan.

“With over 30 years of experience in professional sport, I believe I can help support the club both on and off the field. I bring knowledge of the game, leadership, and professional standards to help support the strong foundations already in place.

“To be part of the only professional rugby league club in Wales is very exciting. There is so much potential to grow the game across the country, inspire young players, and build something the community can be proud of.”

Leuluai, whose son Marley plays football for Premier League outfit Burnley, joins Crusaders with immediate effect ahead of their trip to red-hot Championship favourites London Broncos this weekend.

Their chairman, Bobby Watkins, added: “I am delighted that we were able to attract Kylie to add to our project in North Wales.

“We strongly believe that with the right approach to talent within the region that we can grow our club from within Wales.”