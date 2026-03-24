Young Wigan Warriors hooker Tom Forber has linked up with fellow Super League outfit Castleford Tigers on a one-month loan deal.

Forber, now 22, is a product of the Warriors‘ youth system and made his first-team debut back in August 2022 against Hull KR.

He now has 20 senior appearances on his CV for the Cherry and Whites, including one in their 2024 Super League Grand Final triumph against the same opponents, and three this season.

But having found game time hard to come by after recovering from a complex arm-related injury last year, he has now been allowed to head out on loan to Cas.

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Wigan Warriors hooker Tom Forber seals Super League loan switch as Castleford debut confirmed

The livewire’s loan switch was confirmed by Wigan and the Tigers via social media on Tuesday afternoon.

Warriors head coach Matt Peet said: “This is a good opportunity for Tom to get good minutes at Super League intensity and show what he is capable of.”

Cas’ announcement of the loan included confirmation that Forber had been added into their squad for Thursday night’s home clash against Bradford Bulls, the game in which the hooker is expected to make his debut.

Forber has already represented six clubs on either loan or dual-registration during his career in the shape of Newcastle Thunder, Oldham, Wakefield Trinity, Whitehaven, Widnes Vikings and Barrow Raiders.

When you include his games for those sides as well as his 20 for parent club Wigan, he has 54 career appearances to his name alongside six tries.

Three of those tries have come for the Warriors, including one earlier this year in a 54-0 drubbing of neighbours Wigan Warriors at The Brick Community Stadium.

He now joins a Cas side headed up by Australian Ryan Carr which have won just one of their first five Super League games this term, and were drubbed 72-6 at Warrington last weekend.