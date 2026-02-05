Crusaders-Leigh Challenge Cup tie to be shown live as broadcast details revealed

Leigh Leopards’ trip to North Wales Crusaders in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup will be streamed live, and can be watched for £7.50.

2023 winners of the Challenge Cup, Leigh begin their 2026 campaign in the competition at the Third Round stage with a trip to Colwyn Bay on Saturday night (February 7, 7pm KO).

The Leopards square off against Championship new boys Crusaders, who won the League 1 title last term.

Tickets for the game at the Eirias Stadium are close to selling out, with just under 500 remaining in total and Leigh’s allocation of standing tickets having already been snapped up in full.

And amid such high demand, the two clubs have agreed to show Saturday night’s cup tie live via ClubberTV , with streaming passes available for the price of £7.50.

Streaming passes are set to be made available via ClubberTV nearer the game, and those who purchase one will be able to watch the game back soon after its conclusion as well as seeing it live.

Dean Muir’s Crusaders side earned this tie against Super League outfit Leigh with a comprehensive 110-0 victory over community club Bedford Tigers in the Second Round of the Challenge Cup last month.

Since then, they have gone on to lose their opening game of the Championship campaign, being beaten 28-14 away at Widnes Vikings last weekend.

This cup tie marks the Leopards’ first competitive outing of 2026 having lost out narrowly in a pre-season friendly at Warrington Wolves last weekend, ending up on the wrong end of a 16-12 scoreline.

Notably, that game brought plenty of injury woes for Adrian Lam, who is without 11 of his squad for the trip to Colwyn Bay.

The two clubs’ only previous meetings both came at second tier level in 2014, and it was Leigh who won both: claiming a 35-22 victory on home soil before a 28-16 success across the border in Wales.

Elsewhere, Championship side Batley Bulldogs have confirmed that they will live stream their Third Round tie against Super League outfit Catalans Dragons on Sunday afternoon (February 8, 2pm KO).

That stream is being done via the Bulldogs’ official club channel at a cost of £4, with a link set to be shared to the live stream via e-mail for all of those who pay for a streaming pass at least 30 minutes prior to kick-off.