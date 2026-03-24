Salford RLFC have parted company with head coach Mike Grady after just three months in charge of the Championship side.

Grady was named as Salford’s first head coach after reformation at the end of last year, and led them in the early weeks of their first season back in the Championship.

But he has mutually agreed with the club to leave his position due to what the club have described as a ‘change in his personal circumstances’.

Assistant coach Dave Hewitt will take interim charge but the club are already pushing on with their plans for a replacement for Grady from externally.

Salford CEO Ryan Brierley said: “Mike came in as coach at a time when the club had just come through one of its toughest times with the double impact of relegation and liquidation.

“He was willing to roll up his sleeves and bring stability to the club on the pitch. The fact we were able to field a team against Oldham in January, after only three weeks, speaks volumes about his commitment and determination. To beat Hunslet at home only four weeks later was a fantastic achievement.

“Mike will always be remembered as the person that strived and achieved the objective of sending out the first Salford team of this new era. A team running onto the pitch, after so much hard work, gave us all something to cheer about. We also remember how well he successfully guided our women’s team to third and fourth place finishes in the Championship.”

Grady himself added: “‘I want to thank Ryan for the opportunity to represent this great club and fan base. What we created at the start of the year was pretty special and I’m proud to have built that. I’m happy to leave the club in a better place than I found it and wish the club all the best for the future.”