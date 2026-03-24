Nigel Wood received overwhelming support as he was voted in as the RFL’s new chair at a council meeting on Tuesday.

A vote was conducted which featured all member clubs receiving a vote on the matter, with only five clubs voting against Wood’s election, with a sixth abstaining.

Three of the clubs that voted against are in Super League, with Hull FC, Wigan Warriors and York Knights all voting against. The other two clubs were Newcastle Thunder, who now are closely linked to York, and Widnes Vikings. Castleford Tigers abstained.

That said, Wood still had ample support from the rest of the council to be elected, with the move set to trigger a series of events, most notably, the appointment of England’s next head coach ahead of the World Cup.

Shaun Wane’s departure was announced in January but no progress has been made since then, with a wait required until the process of Wood’s appointment was finalised.

Now that is completed, a decision is expected quickly, with Hull KR boss Willie Peters the strong favourite to land the role, though the likes of Brad Arthur and Paul Rowley have also expressed interest in the position.

Wood’s other prioirty in the short-term will be the highly-discussed collaboration with the NRL, which is expected to move forward in the coming weeks. As it stands, the RFL has not received an offer from the NRL about any potential investment.