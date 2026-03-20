Leigh Leopards’ Bailey Pemberton and Warrington Wolves’ Joe Bajer have both linked up with Championship outfit North Wales Crusaders on one-week loan deals.

Pemberton is the younger brother of York ace Taylor, who began his career in Super League with St Helens and has this season found himself featuring on dual-registration for the Knights’ partner club Newcastle Thunder in the Championship.

Bailey also spent time in the youth system at Saints before being picked up by Leigh, whose reserves he has featured for so far this term.

The Leopards ace has never featured at first-team level before, so if he is selected by Crusaders on Sunday afternoon away against Halifax Panthers, it will mark his senior bow in the game.

An appearance this weekend would also see him follow in the footsteps of older brother Taylor, who featured on loan for Crusaders back in 2023 during his time at Saints.

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Leigh and Warrington young guns link up with Championship club in loan moves

Pemberton will be joined at The Shay on Sunday by Warrington youngster Bajer, who turned 21 in January.

Bajer is yet to make his first-team debut for the Wolves, but has racked up four appearances in the senior game between loan stints at Sheffield Eagles and Keighley.

Two of those games came earlier this season for the Cougars in Championship clashes against Whitehaven and Workington Town.

Pemberton and Bajer link up with a Crusaders side headed up by Dean Muir which sits 14th on the Championship ladder.

The Welsh outfit have won two and lost three of their five league games so far this season, with Bajer’s parent club Leigh ending their Challenge Cup campaign in the Third Round.

Adrian Lam’s Leopards won 60-6 in Colwyn Bay last month and have since gone on to progress into the quarter-finals of the competition, where they will go up against Bajer’s parent club Warrington.