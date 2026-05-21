Michael Chammas, the General Manager of new NRL franchise PNG Chiefs, has heaped praise on soon-to-be head coach Willie Peters and his current club Hull KR.

Australian Peters has, of course, been appointed as the inaugural head coach of the Chiefs and will depart Hull KR at the end of this season to begin his duties with that role.

The Chiefs will enter the NRL at the start of the 2028 campaign, but Peters and his colleagues – including Chammas – will devote next year to ensuring the franchise are ready to go when the time comes.

Preparations have already begun, with both Alex Johnston and Jarome Luai signed up as the first two Chiefs squad members for 2028.

And as Peters’ time in charge of Rovers nears an end, he has been paid a visit by Chammas, who is in East Hull to watch the Robins’ Super League clash against Wigan Warriors.

‘The success he’s had is remarkable, but I also think he saw something similar in Papua New Guinea’

Chammas was one of the most recognisable journalists in the Australian game, so much so that he has been appointed as the first-ever General Manager of the NRL’s newest franchise.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Thursday night, he praised Peters as he said: “The results speak for themselves.

“What he did last year with the treble and then backing it up by beating the (Brisbane) Broncos in the World Club Challenge, there’s no doubt he’s got the runs on the board from a football perspective.

“But off the field as well, our club is going to be unique because we’re all living together 24/7. You need a coach that’s going to bring the families together and everyone here at Hull KR speaks highly of what he’s done (with that).

“It wasn’t easy (for Peters to decide to leave KR), you can’t walk away from what he’s achieved here easily.

“The success he’s had is remarkable, but I also think he saw something similar in Papua New Guinea.

“It’s definitely on a larger scale with ten million people living in the country, but what he’s done really well over here is uniting the community and bringing them on the journey.

“I feel like that experience he’s had here will put him in good stead.”

‘It’s more than just footy, rugby league transcends, it’s an opportunity for the country to be united’

Chammas’ comments echoed those already made by Peters when his Chiefs appointment was confirmed earlier this year.

The Australian is eagerly anticipating the challenge which lies ahead in Papua New Guinea, a country who have already taken him into their hearts collectively.

Chammas added: “It’s more than just footy, rugby league transcends, it’s an opportunity for the country to be united.

“There’s a lot of talk about the difficulties and the socialism in Papua New Guinea, but the one thing that unites the country is rugby league, they are rugby league mad.

“It’s the only country in the world where rugby league is the national sport.”