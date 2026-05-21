Wigan have locked in an incredibly youthful squad for Thursday night’s Super League clash against Hull KR, with Warriors boss Matt Peet opting for heavy rotation in preparation for next weekend’s Challenge Cup final.

The Cherry and Whites go up against Rovers at Wembley in nine days’ time, with silverware on the line in the capital as the pair meet in a Challenge Cup final for the first-ever time.

But before that, the pair – who have battled out the last two Super League Grand Finals – clash in a league game at Craven Park.

While hosts KR and their head coach Willie Peters have gone strong with their side, Wigan have rotated heavily, as was suggested when the initial 21-man squads were revealed earlier this week.

Wigan’s youthful 17 for Hull KR clash confirmed with heavy rotation ahead of Challenge Cup final

Patrick Mago is by fr the most experienced man selected by Peet for Thursday night’s Super League game, starting on the bench.

Sam Eseh, Tom Forber, Kian McDermott and Taylor Kerr are also among the more recognisable names on the teamsheet.

Noah Hodkinson meanwhile has become a familiar name in recent weeks, and is the 18th man.

Elsewhere, George O’Loughlin and Lukas Mason are among a glut of youngsters making their senior debuts. Those two, of course, are the sons of former Warriors stars Sean and Keith, respectively.

O’Loughlin junior will be watched in close quarters at Craven Park by dad Sean, who forms part of Peet’s backroom team at Wigan as an assistant.

The lowest squad number involved will be #15, belonging to front-rower Mago, who at 31 is the most senior man involved.

The highest squad number on show at Craven Park meanwhile will be #42, which will be worn by another debutant in the shape of Kalum Rathbone.

He, like Mago, starts the night in East Hull on the bench.

Zach Eckersley, Junior Nsemba and Jack Farrimond are the trio to drop out of the match day squad from the initial 21 named by head coach Peet earlier this week.

Wigan’s squad vs Hull KR: Josh Cartwright, Nathan Lowe, Finlay Yeomans, George O’Loughlin, Austin Daniel, George Marsden, Charlie Yeomans, Sam Eseh, Tom Forber, Kian McDermott, Lewis Daniels, Lukas Mason, Taylor Kerr; Bench: Patrick Mago, Finn McMillan, Shea O’Connor, Kalum Rathbone; 18th man: Noah Hodkinson