Hull KR have been left sweating on the fitness of both Karl Lawton and Dean Hadley ahead of next weekend’s Challenge Cup final, with both picking up problems in Thursday night’s big win over Wigan.

Rovers beat an incredibly youthful Warriors side 62-4 at Craven Park in a Super League clash, with Matt Peet opting to heavily rotate his visiting squad.

That came in preparation for next Saturday afternoon’s cup final against KR under the Wembley arch, with that the third major final meeting between the pair in recent years after squaring off in back-to-back Super League Grand Finals.

Willie Peters chose to go largely full strength for Thursday night’s Round 12 clash in Super League, and claimed the two competition points on offer along with a ninth win on the spin across all competitions.

But that may have come at a cost, with two of his stars now facing battles to walk out in the capital for next weekend’s showpiece.

Hull KR left sweating on double blow with Karl Lawton and Dean Hadley injured ahead of Challenge Cup final

Australian hooker Lawton – who was recruited in the off-season – broke his nose in last week’s narrow win away against Leigh Leopards, but was involved on Thursday night against Wigan.

He was not sent back on in the second half, while Hadley was forced off late on, leaving Rovers to finish the game with 12 men in the field.

Sky Sports had already confirmed the back-rower, who had scored a try earlier in the night, had picked up a hamstring injury.

Speaking to the broadcaster in his post-match interview, KR’s head coach Peters explained: “There’s a couple of guys we need to have a look at and see where they’re at.

“Lawto has got a rib (issue), I wanted to bring a couple of lads off… we’ll have to have a look at him.

“We’ll have to send Dean for a scan just to see where that (hamstring) is at.”