Hull KR set for player transfer exit after Tevita Pangai Jr arrival

Hull KR look likely to lose a member of their squad to accommodate for the arrival of former State of Origin star Tevita Pangai Jr.

Pangai Jr has arrived in Hull after signing a deal with the Robins until the end of the current season. They have paid a fee to Warrington Wolves to make the deal happen after he initially signed with the Wire for 2026, before instead going to play French rugby union after giving back word to Sam Burgess’ side.

But Willie Peters has accepted that it may have to be a case of one in and one out for the Robins, potentially for salary cap reasons but also due to the depth in the squad at the Super League champions.

He insisted more details will emerge soon but said: “That’s possibly the case. We’ll share the information when we can.

“There were some decisions that were made by a player previously. I don’t want to share that now. We’ll wait till in due course. But yeah, it would be likely that we may look at someone or someone may leave.”

Who could it be?

There are a few candidates within the Rovers squad, particularly those who are struggling for game-time at present – as it is highly unlikely that Peters and KR would allow anyone to leave who is in their plans.

But with Peters’ admission about a decision from a player that has been made previously, it could be that Jack Brown is the player in question.

Brown has already agreed to join Castleford Tigers in 2027 on a long-term deal, and it is not uncommon for players to move to their new club early – particularly if, as in the case of Brown, they are not getting minutes on a regular basis with their current employers.

That said, it is unclear whether Castleford have the cap space to make an immediate deal happen or whether they would have to wait for 2027 to bring in the ex-Hull FC man.

TPJ ‘needs to get fit’

As for Pangai Jr, it seems a debut is some way off yet according to Peters – who says the forward needs to be brought up to match fitness before any consideration of a Super League bow.

Peters insists he is excited about the prospect of having the big forward in his ranks, but that there will be a process required for Pangai Jr to go through before he is considered for action in the coming weeks.

“He needs to get fit, there’s no doubt about that,” Peters said. “He needs to make sure that he is in peak condition to be able to do what he needs to do on the field.

“Wth someone like Tevita, it’s repeat efforts. It’s being able to carry as hard as he can and needs to be able to come out of the line and have aggression and intent with his defence, which he does, and have repeat efforts of that.

“When you’re fit, you can do that. He hasn’t played for a long time. He hasn’t been part of a professional set-up for a long time, but he wants to join our club.

“He sees our club as a place where he can play his best rugby league and, as I said, reach his potential. So, we’re looking forward.”