Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin believes Wigan took a risk with their youthful team selection against Hull KR, describing the decision as a ‘psychological play’ from Warriors boss Matt Peet.

Thursday night sees Wigan face reigning Super League champions KR at Craven Park, with this the pair’s first meeting since last autumn’s Grand Final, won by the Robins.

But the Super League Round 12 clash comes just nine days out from the Challenge Cup final between the same two clubs at Wembley on May 30.

And while Rovers have gone at almost full strength in their line-up, the Warriors have opted for heavy rotation, with a glut of debuts dished out.

‘It’s a really interesting psychological play from a coach who knows exactly what he’s doing’

31-year-old front-rower Patrick Mago begins on the bench for Wigan at Craven Park, by far and away the most experienced player in a matchday 18-man squad with an average age of just 20.18.

As coverage began on Sky on Thursday night, pundits Wilkin and Sam Tomkins were both asked for their verdict on the Warriors rotation.

Wilkin said: “It’s the number of changes.

“It raises a question… we saw Salford in Round 1 last year (beaten 82-0 at St Helens), and that was an integrity issue

“The integrity of the competition was in question and they (Salford) were deducted two points, so this was a risk from Matt Peet in some regard.

“We’ve billed this as Grand Final rematch, it’s not going to deliver in same way, but what it does is produce an incredibly different dynamic.

“It’s a shot fired from Matt Peet. Wigan have rendered Willie Peters and Hull KR in a position they can’t win.

“It’s a really interesting psychological play from a coach who knows exactly what he’s doing.”

‘I expected Wigan to rest four or five, but I was as shocked as anyone to see how many names on the list I was unsure of’

The Rugby Football League (RFL) have already confirmed that Wigan are in no danger of facing any punishment for their rotation, with Peet explaining earlier this week that his decision comes amid a number of injury and suspension concerns.

Back in 2024, the Cherry and Whites were on the other end of this situation when Warrington Wolves played a youthful side against them in a Super League clash the week before the pair’s meeting in the cup final.

On that occasion, they lost both Adam Keighran and Tyler Dupree to suspension, so the pair both missed out on a Wembley appearance, though their team-mates got the job done under the arch.

Former Warriors star Tomkins added: “I was certainly as surprised as anyone else.

“It’s something we’ve seen many a team do before a big games, resting a few.

“I expected Wigan to rest four or five, but I was as shocked as anyone to see how many names on the list I was unsure of.

“I don’t think anyone looks at tonight’s fixture though and says it’s ideal to be played week before Wembley.

“We’ve got the two red hot favourites to be playing at Wembley (ahead of this season) playing the week before, and maybe something needs doing about that.”