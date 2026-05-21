Hull KR inflicted Wigan’s fourth worst defeat of ALL-TIME on Thursday night, thumping a youthful Warriors side 62-4 at Craven Park.

Nine days out from their meeting in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley, the Robins and the Warriors clashed in a Super League encounter.

Wigan – who beat Rovers in the 2024 Super League Grand Final – opted to rotate heavily for Thursday night’s trip to East Hull, with Matt Peet dishing a glut of debuts out to youngsters.

KR meanwhile, who beat the Warriors in last year’s Grand Final, stuck to their guns and went with almost a full strength 17.

The outcome was as most expected, with the hosts in a commanding position throughout.

Seven tries, all converted by Rhyse Martin, saw Rovers hold a 42-0 lead at the break.

Visitors Wigan then hit back with a long-range consolation effort early on in the second half from Nathan Lowe, who ran almost the distance of the field to dot down for their only points of the evening.

But Willie Peters’ side showed no remorse as they went on to add to their advantage, eventually ending up 62-4 winners.

Where Hull KR massacre sits in Wigan Warriors’ worst defeats of all-time

A 58-point defeat sits fourth in Wigan’s all-time heaviest losses.

It’s also their biggest losing margin since 2021, when Catalans Dragons beat them 48-0 en-route to lifting the Super League Leaders’ Shield.

Here is that list…

Wigan’s biggest defeats of all-time

10 = Wigan 11-53 St Helens (1969), Hull FC 54-12 Wigan (2006), Catalans 58-16 Wigan (2015), Wigan 0-42 St Helens (2020)

9. Oldham 43-0 Wigan (1989)

8. Castleford 46-0 Wigan (1993)

7. Catalans 48-0 Wigan (2021)

6. Castleford 54-4 Wigan (2017)

5. Leeds 58-3 Wigan (1972)

4. Hull KR 62-4 Wigan (2026)

3. Wakefield 62-0 Wigan (2016)

2. Leeds 70-0 Wigan (2005)

1. St Helens 75-0 Wigan (2005)

Hull KR’s biggest-ever wins

For reference, the win did not make it into Rovers’ top ten when it comes to biggest winning margins.

That top ten of their biggest-ever wins can be seen below, with their huge Challenge Cup Third Round victory over community club Lock Lane at Craven Park earlier this season taking top billing…

Hull KR’s biggest wins of all-time

10 = Brookland 5-73 Hull KR (1905), Featherstone 10-78 Hull KR (2005)

9. Hull KR 71-0 Radcliffe (1902)

8. Hull KR 78-4 Highfield (1994)

= Hull KR 80-6 Oldham (2006)

6. Hull KR 92-10 Whitehaven (1990)

= Chorley 10-92 Hull KR (1996)

= Hull KR 88-6 Halifax (2006)

3. Hull KR 86-0 London (2003)

2. Nottingham 6-100 Hull KR (1990)

1. Lock Lane 0-104 Hull KR (2026)