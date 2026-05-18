Round 11 of the Super League season delivered entertainment aplenty and numerous tight battles: but did the crowds reflect that?

Seven Super League games took place over the course of the weekend, including a monstrous clash between Wigan and Leeds and a trip to France for Warrington as they faced Toulouse.

In a mixed round for crowds across the competition, here’s a look at every Super League attendance from the weekend just gone…

Huddersfield Giants 18-26 St Helens: 3,624

The weekend’s action began on Thursday night when Saints claimed a win at Huddersfield in what was a drab affair.

This produced the lowest Super League crowd of the season so far for the Giants, with only their Challenge Cup tie against Hull KR drawing a smaller attendance at the Accu Stadium to date in 2026.

4,029 watched Huddersfield-Saints last May, so it was also down year-on-year.

Wakefield Trinity 58-10 Catalans Dragons: 8,532

Wakefield swept aside Catalans at Belle Vue on Friday night in front of their third-highest crowd so far in 2026, only bettered by clashes against Toulouse and Bradford.

Another success for Trinity given the small number of travelling French fans, the only negative comes when you compare year-on-year, with slightly more people (8,625) watching their home game against the Dragons last July.

Wigan Warriors 24-4 Leeds Rhinos: 14,627

The biggest Super League attendance of the weekend and the only five-figure crowd came on Friday night at The Brick Community Stadium, where Wigan made light work of Leeds.

This was only the third-highest crowd of the year for the Warriors though, who have attracted more against both Hull FC and Leigh. Friday’s attendance was also substantially down on the 16,628 that watched Wigan-Leeds last September.

York Knights 18-24 Castleford Tigers: Unknown

The only Super League attendance of the weekend which remains unknown at the time of writing is from York, where Castleford were winners of a tight contest on Saturday afternoon.

As and when the Knights provide their crowd, we’ll update this article accordingly.

Leigh Leopards 16-20 Hull KR: 9,028

Leigh came out on the wrong side of a humdinger of a contest against reigning Super League champions KR on Saturday evening, but drew their second-highest crowd of the season so far at the Leopards’ Den.

Only Leigh’s opening game of 2026 against Leeds has had a bigger attendance thus far, but there is a slight disappointment year-on-year, with 9,682 having watched the Leopards beat the Robins in 2025.

Toulouse Olympique 16-24 Warrington Wolves: 4,634

Toulouse’s lowest crowd of the season so far saw them narrowly beaten by Warrington, who were in cruise control before the hosts mounted a comeback. Notably though, only 18 people fewer were present than against St Helens in March, and Saturday evening’s game against Wire took place at a different venue than usual further out of the city at Stade Michel-Bendichou.

Olympique had only welcomed the Wolves to France once previously, and that came in February 2022, their second-ever Super League home game. 4,887 watched on at the Stade Ernest-Wallon that day, so again, a drop but not a great difference.

Bradford Bulls 16-14 Hull FC: 7,315

A tight-knit affair ended the weekend at Odsal on Sunday afternoon, with Bradford just pipping 12-man Hull FC. This was the Bulls’ lowest gate since returning to Super League, but only marginally lower than the crowd they attracted against Hull KR last month.

Sunday was FC’s first visit to Odsal since August 2014, when a lower crowd of 6,337 watched on. Coincidentally though, it was the hosts who won that day, too!