Wigan boss Matt Peet will rotate his side heavily in Thursday night’s Super League clash against Hull KR, who the Warriors meet again at Wembley next weekend in the Challenge Cup final.

The Warriors have strung together back-to-back wins in style, beating St Helens 32-0 in the cup semi-finals before returning to Super League action last weekend and thumping high-flying Leeds Rhinos 24-4 on home soil.

Now, head coach Peet must prepare his side for consecutive clashes against Hull KR, the side they beat in 2024’s Grand Final before losing to at Old Trafford last October.

Thursday night brings a trip to Craven Park, but both sides will have an eye on May 30, when they square off again under the Wembley arch in a first-ever Challenge Cup final meeting.

Wigan coach delivers rotation verdict ahead of Hull KR clash

Since the cup final make-up was confirmed, the word on everyone’s lips has been around rotation and how the two sides will shape up for this week’s Super League meeting nine days out from their Wembley bout.

Robins boss Willie Peters hinted after last weekend’s win at Leigh Leopards that his squad may look a little different for the first clash against Wigan, and Warriors counterpart Peet has now confirmed the same.

In-between the Cherry and Whites’ press conference on Tuesday morning and the embargo on content being released from it, their 21-man squad was announced.

Only Zach Eckersley (#2) and Junior Nsemba (#11) are included with squad numbers in the first 13.

Speaking in hispress conference, Peet explained: “It’s player-by-player, really.

“The priority is getting a performance on Thursday night.

“But we’ve got to be intelligent on individuals, whether that’s lads carrying bangs or having suspension points looming.

“It’s trying to strike that balance.

“It’s always difficult to select and de-select, always a challenge.”

“This is something we’ve known was on the cards since the fixtures came out.”

Sam Eseh passed fit for Craven Park showdown

Peet opted to rest captain Liam Farrell against Leeds last weekend, and revealed post-match that was due to a tight calf, with the veteran back-rower expected to miss the trip to Craven Park this week before returning for the cup final.

Elsewhere, Sam Eseh was forced off with knee pain against the Rhinos, but Peet has confirmed he’s good to go on Thursday night if called upon, with the Cherry and Whites having no fresh injury concerns.

Peet continued: “We knew that if we were to get to the Challenge Cup final, regardless of whether it was against Hull KR, we had one of the big games of the year lined up before the Challenge Cup (final).

“That’s the way they’ve decided to schedule it, and we knew that it went semi-final, Leeds, Hull KR, Challenge Cup final.

“This is something we’ve been planning for since before the season started, to be honest.

“You can’t ignore it, it is what it is. It’s two big games against the same opposition.

“However the fixtures fall, there’s a challenge for us to get our head around and prepare properly for.

“Both teams face the same challenge, that’s just the way it is.”