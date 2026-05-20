Castleford Tigers are expected to secure another of their 2027 additions early with Hull KR prop Jack Brown to sign for the club for the rest of the year.

The forward had already signed for the Tigers heading into next year but Brown will now join the club earlier than expected and play there this season, with Castleford closing in on an arrangement to take him in the coming weeks.

Brown will join the likes of Tyler Dupree and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e at the club as mid-season signings comes early. The aforementioned pair have already made the move to the One-Bore Stadium, with Brown now set to join them.

The 25-year-old has amassed plenty of experience already in his career, making 115 appearances to date. Coming through the ranks at Hull FC, he made his debut in April 2019 and made 73 appearances for the club, having short spells at Doncaster and Bradford in between.

He became the latest player to make a cross-city switch midway through the 2024, joining the Robins in a deal that saw Yusuf Aydin move the other way.

He has gone on to make 30 appearances under Willie Peters, and was part of the side that won the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley last year, their first trophy in 40 years. The Robins would go on to win the treble.

He has made six appearances for Rovers this year but now he is set for a new challenge with Castleford.

Castleford’s recruitment continues to pick up pace

Brown will contribute to an ever-evolving pack at Castleford. Heading into next year, they have added Leigh Leopards prop Robbie Mulhern and St George Illawarra Dragons hooker Damian Cook to their ranks for next year to join those who have already arrived.

The Tigers may yet make further signings, though if any were to be from overseas, then they would need to allow contracted players to depart as their existing additions currently see them with the full allocation of ten for next season. Mason Lino is also heading to Castleford, as is Ben McNamara.