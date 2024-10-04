Martin Offiah makes Super League semi-finals predictions including Grand Final winner

Martin Offiah has tipped Hull Kingston Rovers and Wigan Warriors to reach Old Trafford – and believes his former club will retain their Super League title.

The Robins host Warrington Wolves on Friday before defending champions Wigan face Leigh Leopards the following day, with the winners of each play-off semi-final meeting in the Grand Final on October 12.

Offiah, who enjoyed a glittering career in the cherry and white, is predicting a battle royale when Wigan clash with neighbours Leigh on Saturday evening.

“There is a lot of talent in Adrian Lam’s squad,” the legendary former winger, who scored 501 career tries, told Love Rugby League.

“Lachlan Lam is a fantastic player, as he showed last season by helping Leigh to lift the Challenge Cup when he kicked the winning drop-goal and won the Lance Todd Trophy as man of the match.

“Edwin Ipape is also hugely influential for the Leopards, as evidenced once again by his terrific display in last week’s win at Salford.

“But Josh Charnley obviously went off injured in that game and will be out this week, so he’s a big loss for Leigh because of the amount of tries he scores.”

Offiah feels Matt Peet’s Warriors will take some stopping as they bid to keep the Super League trophy under lock and key.

Wigan currently hold all four trophies and Offiah added: “Wigan are on a mission aren’t they?

“They’ve already achieved so much in the past year, as evidenced by the fact that they currently hold all four trophies available to them.

“The Warriors are making a documentary this season and, whether it ends in Grand Final glory or not, they have written a fantastic story already.

“What Matty Peet has done since taking charge ahead of the 2022 campaign has been quite remarkable.

“Warrington have quality and an inspirational leader in Sam Burgess.

“But I think it’ll be a Wigan-Hull KR Grand Final with my old club winning it again.”

‘Peet is putting himself in the conversation as arguably the greatest Wigan coach in club’s history’

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell (left) and head coach Matt Peet (right) lift the Challenge Cup in front of the club’s supporters at Wembley in June 2024

Peet, a poetry-loving English literature graduate who never played the game professionally, has worked his way up through Wigan’s coaching ranks.

The 40-year-old nurtured their young talent before taking the top job and Offiah declared: “Peet is putting himself in the conversation as arguably the greatest Wigan coach in the club’s history.

“That’s no mean feat when you think of how many great coaches have won trophies at this famous club.

“Take the likes of Graham Lowe, John Monie, Graeme West, Michael Maguire and Shaun Wane, who all achieved so much.

“But do not underestimate what Peet has done in a relatively short space of time – and if Wigan beat Leigh they will be favourites to retain their Super League crown at Old Trafford.

“The whole club is moving in the right direction, with Ian Lenagan presiding over a hugely successful period before Mike Danson took over last year.

“Kris Radlinski is doing an outstanding job as chief executive, just as Maurice Lindsay did during the glory days when I was a Wigan player.

“That’s filtering down throughout the club, so Wigan are in a good place right now.

“The pressure is on them because they still have to go out and win Super League – but I believe they can do it.”

