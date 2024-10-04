Hull KR icon Paul Cooke makes passionate Rovers plea and bold ‘all the way’ prediction

Paul Cooke enjoys legendary status for his achievements at Hull FC, but cut him open and he bleeds the red and white of Hull Kingston Rovers.

The former half-back earned notoriety in 2007 when he quit the Black and Whites and defected to the Robins, the club he had supported since childhood.

It was a move that inflamed the bitter rivalry which splits the city in two but Hull-born Cooke, now a respected rugby league pundit, remains proud of his association with both clubs.

His late converted try famously helped Hull FC to Challenge Cup final glory over Leeds Rhinos in Cardiff in 2005 but nowadays Rovers are very much top dog in the city.

Ahead of Friday’s Super League play-off semi-final against Warrington Wolves, 43-year-old Cooke told Love Rugby League: “I’m really looking forward to the game.

“I don’t live too far from Craven Park and when I walk down the street, there are people in Hull KR shirts everywhere.

“It’s a club deeply embedded in the community and they’re going to have to extend the ground at some point because the fanbase is growing and right now they can’t get any more supporters in.

ROVERS-WIRE PREVIEW: Where Are They Now? The last Warrington Wolves team to make the Grand Final in 2018

“Willie Peters, and Tony Smith before him, have put a huge pride in the badge and connected with a working-class fanbase who spend their hard-earned money on a weekend which they love to do.

“I’ll be there on Friday to cover the game and the atmosphere is going to be incredible. That’s testament to Paul Lakin and everyone at Hull Kingston Rovers who do a fantastic job in marketing the club.

“The place will be full to bursting and both Rovers and Warrington will be going hammer and tongs as they try and get to a Grand Final. I think Rovers probably have the edge, having had a week off and being at home, and it’s very difficult to back up away from home the week after a tough play-off game.

“That’s the challenge facing Warrington and finishing in the top two gives you a distinct advantage, so I believe Wigan Warriors and Hull KR will get to Old Trafford.

“As a Hull lad and Hull KR fan, I’m so pleased to see the club where they are now. I was on the Leigh coaching staff in 2016 when Rovers lost to Salford in the Million Pound Game and got relegated – but look where Rovers are now.

“If there is a blueprint to follow for Hull FC, then they should look at Hull KR from when Tony Smith took over. The Robins have turned around their player roster and made huge strides since Willie Peters came in at the start of last season.

“I think Rovers are an example to a number of clubs in terms of how they progressed and improve their squad year on year, while bringing through homegrown talents.

“They finished bottom of Super League in 2020 but now they could be going to Old Trafford and were unlucky to lose last season’s Challenge Cup final in golden point.”

TRANSFER NEWS: Melbourne Storm forward ‘heading for Super League’ as NRL exit confirmed

Cooke gave his heart and soul to Hull FC for 10 years and realised a childhood dream when he scored the winning try in their 2005 Challenge Cup final win over Leeds.

Two years later, he made the acrimonious move across the river to join the Robins.

It caused a huge stir and the 6ft 5in ex-playmaker, who is now on York Knights’ coaching staff, remembered: “It wasn’t always easy – my family copped it as much as I did but it’s a move I don’t regret.

“I signed a three-and-a-half year contract when I joined Hull KR and it was to be ripped up if we were relegated. The club was bottom of the table and had just lost heavily at home to Salford, so I took a real chance which ended up paying off.

“The club went from strength to strength after that and Neil Hudgell deserves great credit for putting the club back on the map.

“If any chairman deserves success then it’s Neil because he’s put his money where his mouth is for so many years.

“Yes, the club got relegated in 2016 but I actually think that helped Rovers become humble and grounded and really get to where they are today.

“They have been on a general upward curve for a long time and now the aim is to win a major piece of silverware. I’d love to see this team go all the way by reaching Old Trafford and lifting the Super League trophy.”

READ NEXT: Hull KR legend makes bold Mikey Lewis admission and discusses star half-back’s rise