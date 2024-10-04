London Broncos head coach Mike Eccles has turned down the opportunity to join the coaching staff at Huddersfield Giants in 2025, Love Rugby League has learned – but remains open about his future plans.

Eccles has earned deserved plaudits for the way he led London both last year and this. He guided the Broncos to promotion against all the odds last season, and shortly after, the club were informed they had no chance of surviving in Super League beyond 2024.

But despite that, Eccles and the Broncos fought valiantly all season long with a part-time squad, only finishing bottom of the table on points difference. He has subsequently been nominated for Super League’s coach of the year as a result.

And his exploits in the capital have not gone unnoticed. Love Rugby League understands that Eccles was approached by the Giants about the possibility of taking up a role as their head of performance: the role he originally started at London in before progressing to become head coach.

That role would have entailed some on-field coaching too, with only Huddersfield head coach Luke Robinson and his incoming assistant Liam Finn on the staff as things stand. However, it is understood that Eccles has decided that opportunity was not right for him at the present time.

READ NEXT: Leeds Rhinos legend questions Jake Connor signing and warns of ‘massive challenges’ if deal is struck

But his future in London still remains unclear. The Broncos are seeking fresh investment off the field after long-time owner David Hughes announced his plans to step back and sell the club as they prepare to return to the Championship.

London are understood to be putting plans together behind the scenes to ensure they can take their place in the Championship next season, and provide a competitive enough squad.

Eccles remains open about the prospect of continuing to coach London next year but is also open-minded about potential opportunities in Super League should they arise.

However, he will not be heading to West Yorkshire with the Giants and, as things stand, is tasked with guiding the rebuild at the Broncos as they head out of Super League and back to the Championship.

HULL KR-WARRINGTON PREVIEW

👉🏻 Where Are They Now? The last Warrington Wolves team to make the Grand Final in 2018

👉🏻 Ranking Hull KR’s seven biggest transformational moments since 2020 as Rovers stand on brink of history

👉🏻 Hull KR icon Paul Cooke makes passionate Rovers plea and bold ‘all the way’ prediction